After having their 32 match conference winning streak snapped against West Fargo Sheyenne last Tuesday, the Valley City Hi-Liners ended the season on a three match streak, culminating with a 54-22 win over Devils Lake on Monday night at the Hi-Liner Activity Center, a perfect night to celebrate the 2022 seniors, and all the team, during VCHS Senior recognition and parents night.
Koltyn Grebel, ranked number one in the Eastern Dakota Conference at 106, got things started when he defeated Jenna Gerhardt by fall with eight seconds left in the first period. With the win, Grebel, a freshman, is now 38-2 on the year with 21 pins.
