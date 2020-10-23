14 Hi-Liners will be competing in the State Class A Cross Country meet in Jamestown on Saturday, October 24th at Parkhurst Recreational Area with a 3:00 p.m. for the Boys 5K race and 3:45 p.m. start for Girls 5K race. The Hi-Liners are coached by Deb Beilke, Trevor Bakalar, & Allison Baasch.
Pictured Back Row (l-r): Owen Plagens, Keegan Couture, Connor Pfennig, Carly Goven, Sydnee Ingstad, Corben Golovanoff
Middle Row (l to r): Reagan Berg, Olivia Slyter, Daniel Wintch, Avery Murray, Stophanie Hoffarth
Front Row (l-r): Greta Goven, Tricia Pfennig, Trevor Fetsch, Luke Plagens