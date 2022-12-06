The Hi-Liner varsity boys had three champions and eight wrestlers that placed, scoring 139.0 team points and finishing second behind host Jamestown at the Knights of Columbus wrestling tournament Saturday in Jamestown.
At 106, Chase Coghlan was 2-1 and took home third. He defeated Talen Tuchscherer of Fargo Davies 5-3 in the 3rd Place match.
At 120, Koltyn Grebel, who is number one in the state at 113, won all five of his matches by fall to take first in that weight class. He pinned Nolan Mack of Fargo Davies in 42 seconds in the fifth round to claim first.
At 138, Tucker Johnson took second. After going 3-0 in pool play, Johnson lost to Sam Schlepuetz of Jamestown by fall in 2:52 in the championship.
At 145, Koye Grebel, who is number one in the state at 132, was 2-0 in pool play, then defeated Fargo Davies’ Wyatt Kosidowski, the number two wrestler in the state at 145, 8-4 in the title match. Kosidowski defeated Grady Anderson of Jamestown, the number one wrestler at 145, 7-0 in pool play to set up the rematch with Grebel. Grebel defeated Kosidowski 5-2 last Tuesday in the dual at Fargo Davies.
At 152, Espen Kunze took second. He was 2-1 in pool play then lost by fall to Cale Ibach of Des Lacs-Burlington in 2:42.
Alex Rogelstad took second at 160. He was 3-0 in pool play, then fell 4-2 to Gunner Rakness of Des Lacs-Burlington in the final.
At 182, Isaiah Schuldheisz took fourth. He was 1-1 in pool play, then fell 7-2 to Chayton Senn of Fargo Davies in the 3rd place match.
At 220, Broden Muske pinned his way to the championship. He was 4-0 on the day with all four wins via the fall. He pinned Ethan Gall of Jamestown in 1:21 in the title match.
The Hi-Liner Junior Varsity amassed 74.5 team points and had six placers and one champion.
Read the full story in your December 6 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.