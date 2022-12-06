Tucker Johnson - VCHS Wrestling

The Hi-Liner varsity boys had three champions and eight wrestlers that placed, scoring 139.0 team points and finishing second behind host Jamestown at the Knights of Columbus wrestling tournament Saturday in Jamestown.

At 106, Chase Coghlan was 2-1 and took home third. He defeated Talen Tuchscherer of Fargo Davies 5-3 in the 3rd Place match.

