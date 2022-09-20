It was a defensive game between two of the top offensive teams in Class A. The first half saw a total of 110 yards, all on the ground. 77 from Valley City and 33 from Dickinson. But in the end Valley City prevailed 27-6 Friday night at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson. Putting a damper on Dickinson's homecoming.
In the first half, the Hi-Liners had the best scoring chances. On one drive, the Hi-Liners tried a 33 yard field goal which was blocked, but Scot Rohde caught the ball in midair and extended the drive by running for the first down. But the Hi-Liners would not score. After getting the ball on downs at the Dickinson 46 yard line, the Hi-Liners had a 14 play drive, only to have Bryson Heck's 29 yard field goal hit the upright.
On the ensuing drive for Dickinson, Gavin Gerhardt blitzed quarterback Shayden Jackson-Zietz forcing a bad throw that was intercepted by Zach Sykora at the Midgets 31 yard line. But several penalties derailed the drive causing the Hi-Liners to turn the ball over on downs.
The second half was a different story, at least for the Hi-Liners. Valley City had five drives in the second half and scored on four of them. After stopping Dickinson on its first possession of the second half, the Hi-Liners marched 56 yards on eight plays with Zach Sykora taking it the final yard for the score. Bryson Heck added the extra point making it 7-0 Hi-Liners with 7:58 to go in the third quarter.
Another punt by Dickinson gave the Hi-Liners the ball at the Midgets 49 yard line. On the fifth play of the drive, Ethan Miller took the handoff on the counter and raced virtually untouched 35 yards for the score. After the Heck extra point, Valley City led 14-0 with 4:32 to go in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Ben Carlson raced 61 yards to the Hi-Liner 32 yard line. Connor Suhr made the touchdown saving tackle on the play for Valley City. But four plays later, Carlson hauled in a 33 yard touchdown pass from Stephen Zawodny for Dickinson's only score. Valley City blocked the extra point making it 14-6 Hi-Liners with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter.
Valley City would come right back and go 67 yards on seven plays on its next drive. Miller capped it off with a 38 yard touchdown run. The extra point kick was blocked and with 30 seconds gone in the fourth quarter, Valley City led 20-6.
The Hi-Liner defense forced another punt, then proceeded to march 55 yards on 11 plays, all on the ground, and take six minutes off the clock. Sykora, who carried the ball eight times on the drive, scored on a three yard run. Heck tacked on the extra point and Valley City led 27-6 with 3:51 to go.
Braden Meschke fumbled the kickoff thanks to Connor Suhr's tackle. Damian Modlin fell on the football giving the Hi-Liners the ball at the Dickinson 25. The offense ran out the clock from there. It was the only drive in the second half that Valley City did not score.
The Hi-Liner offense amassed 295 yards rushing. Sykora had 108 yards on 23 carries with two scores. Ethan Miller had 111 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. Gavin Gerhardt chipped in 48 yards on 14 carries.
The defense held Dickinson to 79 total yards, 33 on the ground and 46 through the air.
