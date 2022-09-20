HiLinerFootball2022
BRENT THOMSEN

It was a defensive game between two of the top offensive teams in Class A. The first half saw a total of 110 yards, all on the ground. 77 from Valley City and 33 from Dickinson. But in the end Valley City prevailed 27-6 Friday night at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson. Putting a damper on Dickinson's homecoming.

In the first half, the Hi-Liners had the best scoring chances. On one drive, the Hi-Liners tried a 33 yard field goal which was blocked, but Scot Rohde caught the ball in midair and extended the drive by running for the first down. But the Hi-Liners would not score. After getting the ball on downs at the Dickinson 46 yard line, the Hi-Liners had a 14 play drive, only to have Bryson Heck's 29 yard field goal hit the upright.

Recommended for you