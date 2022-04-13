Valley City, ND - Valley City hosted Wahpeton for a baseball doubleheader Monday at Charlie Brown Field. The two teams split the doubleheader with Wahpeton taking the first game 10-7 and Valley City winning the nightcap 3-2.
Game 1, Wahpeton 10,
Valley City 7
Josiah Hofman’s two-out, two run single in the top of the fifth inning to give the Huskies 7-6 lead and they held on for the 10-7 win in game one.
Wahpeton took an early lead in the top of the second when Jayden King and Riley Thimjon hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Thimjon would score on an error to make it 2-0 visitors.
Valley City would come back with six runs in the bottom of the second. Max Mehus and Ethan Miller had rbi singles to tie the game at 2. Gavin Gerhardt added a bases loaded walk to give the Hi-Liners a 3-2 lead. Braxton Jorissen capped the big inning with a bases clearing double for a 6-2 lead.
Wahpeton would begin to chip away in the third with three runs. Tori Uhlich had an rbi double to make it 6-3 Valley City. He would eventually come in on Jayden King’s bases loaded walk and Caden Kappes scored when Riley Thimjon hit into a double play.
Hofman would give the Huskies the lead at 7-6 with his single in the fifth.
The Huskies added a run in the sixth on an error and two more in the seventh on an error and an rbi single by Sterling Warne.
Valley City scored its final run in the sixth on Devyn Thornton’s rbi single which scored Gerhardt who reached on an error to start the inning.
Seven different Hi-Liners had a hit. Ethan Miller, Gavin Gerhardt, Braxton Jorissen, Joe Cummings, Broden Muske, Devyn Thornton and Max Mehus.
In game two, Valley City scored first with two runs in the second inning. With runners at second and third, Adam Bitz hit a flare to right field to score Kai Kringlie who singled to start the inning. Devyn Thornton scored on Gavin Gerhardt’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 Hi-Liner lead.
Wahpeton would tie the game in the top of the fifth with two unearned runs. With two outs and a runner on second, Josiah Hofman hit a sharp ground ball to short that was miss-played by Max Mehus. The ball rolled into short left field allowing Jackson Fliflet to score. After two wild pitches, moved Hofman to third, Jack Rittenour reached on an infield single to score Hofman and tie the game up at 2.
In the bottom of the fifth of this scheduled five inning game, the Hi-Liners had a two rally themselves. With two out and nobody on, Gavin Gerhardt singled, stole second then moved to third on a wild pitch. Braxton Jorissen walked to put runners at first and third and Joe Cummings at the plate. Husky pitcher Caden Kappes uncorked a wild pitch and the fleet Gerhardt raced home with the winning run.
Ethan Miller, Gerhardt, Kai Kringlie, and Adam Bitz all had one hit for the Hi-Liners.
Valley City is now 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the Eastern Dakota Conference. They are scheduled to play at Fargo Davies on Thursday before returning home to host rival Jamestown next Tuesday.