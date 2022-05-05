Fargo North scored in every inning then held off a seventh inning rally by Valley City to pull out a 14-11 win over the Hi-Liners in Eastern Dakota Conference Softball in Fargo.
North Scored four runs in the first on two passed balls, an rbi single by Leah Hoffman and an rbi double by Ainsley Ness.
The Spartans added two more runs in the second on a ground out by Aubry King and Lydia Farnham's rbi single to make it 6-0.
Jada Purdy singled in a run in the third to make it 7-0 Spartans.
The Hi-Liners began chipping away at the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth. Jada Nelson drove in Hadley Thoreson and Kinlee Sufficool with a double then scored when Bailey Leroux was retired to cut the Spartan lead to 7-3.
North would get two runs back in the bottom of the inning when Aubrey King homered and Lydia Farnham scored on Javayla Vondal-Gayden's single to make it 9-3.
The Hi-Liners got those runs back in when Leroux brought in Sufficool and Stephanie Hoffarth with a two-out double to bring the H-Liners to within 9-5.
North would put up a four spot in the fifth on a single by Taylor Johnston and a two run triple by Leah Hoffman. Hoffman would then steal home making the score 13-5 North.
It would become 14-5 North when Jada Purdy stole home in the sixth.
The Hi-Liners would mount a furious comeback in the top of the seventh.
Kinlee Sufficool started the scoring with a solo home run to left center with one out. Autumn McGough would drive in Jada Nelson and Bailey Leroux with a two out double. Emma Langemo would cut the lead down to 14-11 with a two-out, three-run home run to left, scoring McGough and Dylann Diegel. The Hi-Liners would bring the tying run to the plate in Sufficool but she would strike out with two runners in scoring position to end the game.
Jada Nelson led the Hi-Liners 16 hit attack with five hits. She scored twice and drove in two runs. Sufficool had three hits and scored three times with a homer and an rbi. Leroux, Langemo, and Hadley Thoreson each had two hits. Autumn McGough and Dylann Diegel had one hit each. Leroux and Langemo drove in three runs apiec while McGough drove in two.
The Hi-Liners are 0-5 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 1-8 overall. They will travel to Devils Lake for a game worth two points in the conference standings on Thursday.