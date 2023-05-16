The Valley City softball team took two big steps in earning a trip to the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament with two wins on the road recently. The Hi-Liners downed West Fargo Horace 8-5 and Devils Lake 12-7
Valley City 8,
West Fargo Horace 5
The Hawks would score first in the bottom of the first inning, when a run came in on an error. That 1-0 lead would be the only lead of the game for the Hawks.
Valley City came back with two runs in the top of the second. Addie Jewett led off the in reaching on an error. Sydney Larson then reached on another error, putting runners at second and third with no one out. Grace Undem drove in Jewett with a ground out to third. On the play, courtesy runner Joesi Klein reached third. Lauren Larson drove her in with a ground out to second, breaking the 1-1 tie.
The Hi-Liners made it 3-1 in the third when Jada Nelson led off with a bunt single. She would go to second on an error on pitcher McKenna Mohs. Bailey Leroux move her over to third, then Nelson scored on Kinlee Sufficool’s double.
Horace would tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the third. Austi Brandt had an RBI double and Mohs drove in a run with a ground out.
Valley City would take the lead back for good in the top of the fourth. Undem led off with a single, with Stephanie Hoffarth at the plate, Undem stole second. Hoffarth would score Undem with a RBI double to make it 4-3 Hi-Liners. Then on an 0-1 pitch, Nelson hit her second home run of the season, a two-run shot over the right field fence to make it 6-3 Valley City.
The Hi-Liners would add two more in the fifth on a leadoff home run by Sufficool, her third of the year. Hadley Thoreson reached on an error and would eventually come around to score to make it 8-3 Valley City.
Horace would get a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Emry Roark to cut the lead to 8-4. They would get another run in the seventh on a passed ball to make it 8-5.
Sydney Larson got the win in the circle. She scattered nine hits in seven innings. She allowed five runs, four earned with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Jada Nelson was 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Kinlee Sufficool was 2 for 4 with a double and a home run. She scored a run and drove in two. Stephanie Hoffarth was 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Valley City 12, Devils Lake 7
Kinlee Sufficool hit for the cycle and Valley City never trailed in picking up its second win in a row and third in five games.
Sufficool got the scoring going in the top of the first with a solo home run, her fourth of the year, to give Valley City the early 1-0 lead.
The Hi-Liners would take a 4-0 lead with three runs in the top of the second inning. With one out and courtesy runner Joesi Klein at second, Lauren Larson doubled in Klein to make it 2-0. After a passed ball moved her to third, she scored on Stephanie Hoffarth’s ground out for a 3-0 Hi-Liner lead. After singles by Bailey Leroux, Jada Nelson and Kinlee Sufficool loaded the bases, Hadley Thoreson was hit by a pitch to score Leroux to make it 4-0 Hi-Liners.
Devils Lake got in the board in the bottom of the second. Julia McIvor walked to start the inning. She stole second and third then scored on Taylor Leben’s double to cut the lead to 4-1.
In the fourth, with two out and a Leroux, who doubled, on second, Sufficool doubled in Leroux to make it 5-1. She would come in on an error by Firebird right fielder Leben for a 6-1 Hi-Liner lead.
The Firebirds score two in the fourth to make it 6-3 Valley City.
The Hi-Liners would get those to runs back in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Lauren Larson and Hoffarth to make it 8-3 Valley City.
Devils Lake got one back on a solo home run by Callie Schneider in the fifth to make it 8-4.
The Hi-Liners went down in order in the sixth. Devils Lake would get to within one with three runs in the sixth. McIvor scored on Torri Fee’s double, Fee scored on an error and Leben scored on Savanna Lebrun’s single to make it 8-7. Sydney Larson was able to get two strikeouts and a comebacker to retire the side and keep the Hi-Liners in the lead.
Valley City got some insurance in the seventh. Sufficool completed the cycle with a three-run triple to make it 11-7. She would then score on a passed ball to make it 12-7.
Sydney Larson retired the Firebirds in order to preserve the win.
Sufficool was 4 for 4 with a double, triple, home run, three runs scored and five RBI. Leroux was 2 for 3 with three runs and a double. Lauren Larson was 2 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Addie Jewett was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Stephanie Hoffarth was 1 for 3 with a run scored and two RBI. Jada Nelson was 1 for 5. Joesi Klein scored two runs as a courtesy runner.
Sydney Larson got the win in the circle. She scattered nine hits in seven innings she walked two and struck out eight. She allowed seven runs, four earned.