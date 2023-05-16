2023 VCHS Softball Team

Top row l-r: Stephanie Hoffarth, Joesi Klein, Grace Undem, Hadlee Mathias, Kendra Green, Jada Nelson, Haidyn Becker. Bottom row l-r: Kinlee Sufficool, Elizabeth Norby, Addie Jewett, Hadley Thoreson, Bailey Leroux, Sydney Larsen, Lauren Larsen, Camryn Berg. Not Pictured: Taylor Ask.

The Valley City softball team took two big steps in earning a trip to the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament with two wins on the road recently. The Hi-Liners downed West Fargo Horace 8-5 and Devils Lake 12-7

Valley City 8,

