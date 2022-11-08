HiLiner Volleyball 1018
BRENT THOMSEN

Valley City headed to West Fargo to take on Horace in the playin round of the East Region Tournament. The winner gets to move on to the East Region First Round, the loser season is over. In the end, Horace won the match 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13).

In the first set, things were tight early on. With the Hawks up 7-4, Valley City would score four straight points to take the lead. A kill by Abby Sather tied it at 7, then a kill by Tesa Olson gave the Hi-Liners an 8-7 lead. The teams would exchange points, then with Valley City up 9-8, Horace would go on an 11-0 run to take the lead at 19-9. The closet the Hi-Liners would get after that would be five points at 23-18 and 24-19. But the Hawks would take the set 25-19.

