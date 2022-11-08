Valley City headed to West Fargo to take on Horace in the playin round of the East Region Tournament. The winner gets to move on to the East Region First Round, the loser season is over. In the end, Horace won the match 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13).
In the first set, things were tight early on. With the Hawks up 7-4, Valley City would score four straight points to take the lead. A kill by Abby Sather tied it at 7, then a kill by Tesa Olson gave the Hi-Liners an 8-7 lead. The teams would exchange points, then with Valley City up 9-8, Horace would go on an 11-0 run to take the lead at 19-9. The closet the Hi-Liners would get after that would be five points at 23-18 and 24-19. But the Hawks would take the set 25-19.
In the second set, Valley City would score the first two points. But the Hawks would go on a 6-1 run to take a 6-3 lead. The Hi-Liners would score four in a row themselves to take the lead back at 7-6. It went back and forth for a while. Horace would take a two point lead at 9-7 and 11-9, only to have the Hi-Lines tie it on both occasions. Then with the Hawks up 12-11, Valley City would go on a 6-0 run to take the lead at 17-12. A kill by Bailey Leroux would tie it at 12. Addy Kvilvang had a kill to give the Hi-Liners the lead for good at 13-12. An ace by Kadie Kocka and a kill by Kvilvang would make it a six point lead at 20-14. Horace would get to within 23-20 with a four p[oint run. But Samantha Hatcher's kill made it 24-20. A service error at 24-22 would give the Hi-Liners the second set 25-22.
Neither team could get a firm hold on the third set early on. The biggest lead either team had in the first 20 points was two. And Valley City had all three of them at 2-0, 7-5 and 9-7. In each instance, the Hawks would tie it. There would be seven ties in those first 20 points. But Horace would take control of the set with a four point run to take a 13-10 lead. The Hi-Liners would get to within two at 13-11, 14-12 and 15-13, but that would be as close as they would get. A kill by Ella Livingston would end the set with Horace winning the set 25-18.
With their backs against the proverbial wall, Valley City was a bit flat to start the fourth set. Horace would jump out to a 7-1 lead only to see the scrappy Hi-Liners battle back with a 6-1 run of their own. An ace by Jada Nelson made it 8-7 Hawks. That lead would go back to three at 10-7 and 12-9, again the Hi-Liners would come roaring back with a 9-2 run to open up a four point lead at 18-14. Back-to-back blocks for points by Kvilvang made it 15-13, then kills by Leroux and Ava Huseby made it 18-14. The Hi-Liners would end the set on a 7-2 run. A kill by Kocka and an ace by Nelson made it 23-16. After an attack error by the Hawks, Hatcher would end the set with a kill to give the Hi-Liners the set 25-16.
The Hi-Liners came into the fifth set with the momentum on their side. But it was Horace that came out strong, opening the set on a 4-0 run. But Valley City would come back and an ace by Kocka and a kill by Kvilvang made it 5-4 Hi-Liners. That lead would get up to two at 8-6, but Horace regained the momentum and ended the set on a 9-5 run to win 15-13.
The offense was led by Sam Hatcher and Abby Sather with eight kills each. Addy Kvilvang had seven. Ava Huseby and Faith Peterson each had five and Bailey Leroux had four. Kinlee Sufficool had a team high 17 assists while Kocka had 16. They each had two service aces as well. Jada Nelson led the defense with 21 digs and had a team high four aces. Kocka had 15 digs and Sufficool had ten to complete the double-double for both. Kvilvang also had another good night at the net with three blocks.
Valley City ends the season 7-26. Four seniors ended their Hi-Liner volleyball careers on Saturday. Jada Nelson, Samantha Hatcher, Faith Peterson and Abby Sather.
Read more local sports in your November 8Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.