Fargo Oak Grove scored on its opening drive, but the rest of the game belonged to Valley City as the Hi-Liners ran their way to a 38-6 win over the Grovers in Junior Varsity football Tuesday night at Hanna Field.

The Grovers had the first possession of the and started at their own 35 yard line. The Grovers marched down field and quarterback Kai Zabel scored on a 4 yard touchdown run capping a 10 play, 65 yard drive. The biggest play on the drive was a 47 yard completion from Zabel to William Olson.

