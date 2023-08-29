Hi-Liners win big in opener
Photo by Jenn Runge

The Travis Engen era is off to a good start as the Valley City Hi-Liners used a strong defense and efficient offense in a 40-0 win over Turtle Mountain Community High School is the high school football season opener for both teams.

The tone was set right away on the Braves opening possession as they went three and out. The snap on the punt sailed over Colin Parisien’s head and he recovered on his own five yard line. 

