The Travis Engen era is off to a good start as the Valley City Hi-Liners used a strong defense and efficient offense in a 40-0 win over Turtle Mountain Community High School is the high school football season opener for both teams.
The tone was set right away on the Braves opening possession as they went three and out. The snap on the punt sailed over Colin Parisien’s head and he recovered on his own five yard line.
Three plays later, Bryson Heck hit Jonah Harstad with a two yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked to make it 6-0 Hi-Liners with 9:47 to in the first quarter.
The Braves went three and out on the next possession. Derek Shape returned the punt 28 yards to the Turtle Mountain 16 yard line.
On the first play of the drive, Carter Borg took the hand off, bounced to the outside and raced in from 16 yards out. The extra point was blocked making it 12-0 Hi-Liners with 6:01 to go in the quarter.
The Hi-Liner defense came up big on the Braves next drive. Koltyn Grebel got to ball carrier Tyler Morin just as he was receiving the handoff. The ball popped free and Scot Rohde recovered the fumble at the Braves 35 yard line. The Hi-Liners could not do anything with the short field on this drive and gave the ball back to Turtle Mountain early in the second quarter.
On the Braves ensuing drive, Will Schwehr came in on a blitz and took the ball away from running back Dylan Lebeau and rumbled 23 yards for the touchdown. Bryson Heck’s extra point made it 19-0 Valley City with 10:29 to go in the half.
Valley City scored once more before halftime. Heck found an open Carver Pederson in the back corner of the end zone for a one yard touchdown pass. Heck ran in the two-point conversion for a 27-0 Hi-Liner lead at halftime.
Valley City got the ball first in the second half and for the first time in the game, they snapped the ball in their own territory. Three plays into the drive, Borg took the handoff, started up the middle, made one move at it was a foot race. End result was a 58 yard touchdown run by Borg. Heck kicked the extra point to make it 34-0 Hi-Liners with just over nine minutes to go in the third quarter.
The last score came thanks to Caden Amann on a 20 yard touchdown run. On the extra point. The ball was snapped over Borg’s head and rolled out to the 20 yard line where the play ended. With 2:40 to go in the third quarter, the Hi-Liners were up 40-0.
Neither team did much of anything with the running clock in the fourth quarter and Valley City picked up the season opening win.
Borg led the way with 82 yards rushing on six carries and the two touchdowns. Kalib MaClaflin had 26 yards on four carries and Amann had 45 yards rushing on four carries and a touchdown. Heck was 5 for 7 passing for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Pederson had two catches for 16 yards and a score. As a team, Valley City had 237 total yards, 190 rushing, 47 passing. The defense held the Braves to 66 total yards, 57 on the ground and nine through the air.
Valley City will host Watford City Friday in the home opener. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Hanna Field.