Hi-Liner Track & Field at State 2021

Valley City Hi-Liner Track & Field closed out the 2021 season at the State Track Meet in Mandan recently, and they showed their strength in both preliminary and final rounds of each event. Here are the Valley City results:

Boys (Prelims)

100m

17. Jaden Compson, 11.32

24. Austin Shape, 11.45

200m

17. Austin shape, 22.86 (PR)

23. Jaden Compson, 23.19

Girls (Prelims)

100m 

21. Olivia Olson, 13.04 (PR)

4x100m

12. Olivia Olson, Kadie Kocka, Jocey Kriewald, Karina Olson, 52.56

