Valley City Hi-Liner Track & Field closed out the 2021 season at the State Track Meet in Mandan recently, and they showed their strength in both preliminary and final rounds of each event. Here are the Valley City results:
Boys (Prelims)
100m
17. Jaden Compson, 11.32
24. Austin Shape, 11.45
200m
17. Austin shape, 22.86 (PR)
23. Jaden Compson, 23.19
Girls (Prelims)
100m
21. Olivia Olson, 13.04 (PR)
4x100m
12. Olivia Olson, Kadie Kocka, Jocey Kriewald, Karina Olson, 52.56
