With the playoffs just around the corner, every game becomes important. None more so than the Valley City Hi-Liners regular season finale on Friday night when they host the Fargo South Bruins at Hanna Field.
Following their first loss of the season, Valley City’s position in the media poll changed, but their position in the Quality Results Formula did not. And that’s good.
The Quality Results Formula (QRF) ratings will be the ones used to determine seeding in the upcoming Class A playoff format. And as of the new ratings, Valley City is still number one. Despite losing to Grand Forks Central 24-21 in double overtime last Friday night in Grand Forks, the Hi-Liners, though they fell in points, did not fall from the top spot. Valley City, with a rating of 84.6, stayed ahead of Grand Forks Red River. The top team at the end of the regular season will be at home throughout the playoffs. Red River, who had a bye last week, is at 78.5. Fargo South, this week’s opponent for Valley City, is third. The top eight spots advance to the playoffs which begin Friday October 28th.
The rest of the QRF in Class A goes as follows. Jamestown is four, Fargo North is five, Wahpeton is sixth, Dickinson is seventh and Grand Forks Central is eighth. With one week left in the regular season, the Hi-LIners will control their own destiny.
In the media poll, Valley City fell from the top spot to number two. Grand Forks Red River received ten first place votes with Valley City getting the other nine. But it was enough for the Roughriders to take over the top spot. Jamestown stayed at number three. Fargo South remained at number four and Fargo North stayed at number five. Grand Forks Central received votes this week.
The media poll is voted on by members of the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Friday night the Hi-Liners will host Fargo South. The Bruins are 5-3 on the season but all three losses came against teams in Class AA. Fargo Shanley, Fargo Davies and Bismarck St. Mary’s. It will be Parents Night at Hanna Field with kickoff scheduled for 7pm.