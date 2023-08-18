The first media poll is out for the high school football season and the Valley City Hi-Liners are receiving votes.
2022 Runner-up Fargo North is pre-season number one and two-time defending state champion Jamestown is pre-season number two. Jamestown defeated North 46-28 in the Class A Dakota Bowl last season. North received twelve first place votes. Jamestown received seven.
Fargo South is third followed by Grand Forks Red River and Grand Forks Central. Dickinson, Valley City and Wahpeton all received votes.
The Hi-Liners are coming off a 7-3 season that saw them ranked number one at one point in the season.
The 2023 Hi-Liners debut with first year head coach Travis Engen on August 25th versus Turtle Mountain Community High School. The game will be played in Rollete because the turf at Turtle Mountain is not ready to be played on. Gametime is set for 7:00 p.m.
Fargo Shanley is the defending champion in Class 11AA and they are the pre-season number one team in Class AAA. They received 14 first place votes. West Fargo Sheyenne received three and is second. Mandan is third, Bismarck Century is fourth and Fargo Davies, who received two first place votes, is fifth.