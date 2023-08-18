Homecoming2022Football

The first media poll is out for the high school football season and the Valley City Hi-Liners are receiving votes.

2022 Runner-up Fargo North is pre-season number one and two-time defending state champion Jamestown is pre-season number two. Jamestown defeated North 46-28 in the Class A Dakota Bowl last season. North received twelve first place votes. Jamestown received seven.

