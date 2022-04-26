Devyn Thornton's rbi single scored Broden Muske, breaking a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning lead the Valley City Hi-Liners to a 3-1 win over Devils Lake Thursday afternoon at Charlie Brown Field.
Devils Lake scored first in the top of the third with an unearned run.
Valley City would tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. Ethan Miller led off the inning with a bunt single, stole second and scored on Broden Muske's one out single.
The Hi-Liners broke the tie in the sixth when Muske walked to start the inning. Joe Cummings and Kai Kringlie would single, setting up Thornton's game winning hit to left. Robert Fischer would score on a passed ball for the final margin of victory.
Braxton Jorissen gave up a one out single in the seventh inning but would get the next two batters to preserve the win. Jorissen allowed just one hit in an inning and a third. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.
Max Mehus started and gave up six hits and one unearned run in five and two-thirds innings. He walked one and fanned five.
Miller, Muske, Cummings, Kringlie, Thornton, Mehus and Adam Birz had one hit each for the Hi-Liners.
Valley City improves to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Eastern Dakota Conference.
