It is the largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the country. It’s held over three days with 22 mats, 1500+ Varsity/JV wrestlers, and 800+ youth wrestlers. It is The Rumble On The Red. And it was held this past weekend in Fargo at the Fargodome.
Valley City had wrestlers in the varsity, junior varsity and girls divisions. The varsity finished 16th out of 59 teams with 62.5 points. The junior varsity finished 55th out of 63 teams with 33.0 points and the girls finished 19th out of 45 teams with 47.0 points.