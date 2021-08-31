Results: VC 8, WF 1
Coach Nielson's thoughts: Seth and Kai continue to serve big and take over the net in doubles. In singles, Seth played an amazing first set smacking his shots with pace and angles when he had attack balls and then shaping his shots when neutral or on the defensive. It was the most complete singles set I’ve seen out of Seth! In the second, we were a little on our heels which a good player like Heiden will take advantage of. Seth upped his game in the tiebreaker to move him to 2-0 at #1 on the season. Kai is finding his groove in singles, figuring out how to play opponents and when to take the net where Kai is figuring out where to place volleys to win the point. He played in control the whole match.
