Results:
VC 0
RR 9
Singles:
1. Miles Taylor lost to Espen Schneider 6-0, 6-0
2. Kellen Westman lost to Kellen Johnson 6-0, 6-0
3. Colin Hoff lost to Jadon Tang 6-0, 6-0
4. Quin Kruger lost to Julian Mallory 6-1, 6-0
5. Noah Tulp lost to Aodh Murphy 6-0, 6-0
6. Cole Haugen lost to Max Mecham 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
1. Taylor/Westman lost to Schneider/Johnson 6-1, 6-0
2. Tulp/Kruger lost to Asher Green/Kyedehl Hultberg 6-0, 6-0
3. Hoff/Matthew Holm lost to Jackson Mecham/Nick Kaiser 6-1, 2-6, 6-3
Thoughts:
The reigning state champions are looking to repeat and they showed how good they are today. They have three returning all-state players with their #1 player taking 2nd at state – missing out on a singles state championship by four points last season. Coach Lunak does a great job with his crew and it would be tough to bet against them in any match this season.
Kellen Westman played the best tennis of his life today. He played each point with confidence and attacked with his feet and his stroke. He went from playing JV last year to playing #1 doubles and #2 singles this season. In singles and doubles, he was the epitome of our Hi-Liner pillars ACES – positive attitude, 100% effort, communication, and sportsmanship – which led to his outstanding play.
Matthew and Colin had themselves a doubles match. After dropping the first set 6-1, they regrouped and played with more confidence and attacking at the net. They hit solid crosscourt shots and lobs leading to putting pressure on their opponents, winning the second set 6-2. Down 3-2 in the third, we tightened up and also made a few strategic errors. Both players are great young men and are very coachable. We will use this match experience to learn and keep improving. Nice job Matthew and Colin.
Noah and Quin both improved on the day. They both listened to coaching changing things up mid-match to get better. In doubles, Noah’s readiness and footwork skyrocketed leading to getting more balls back and hitting more winning shots. Quin really worked on attacking the ball in singles to keep his opponent off of the offensive.
Miles has amazing ball striking ability. In doubles and singles, he needs to follow that ball striking by movement into position to strike the next ball. Most tennis points aren’t won on one shot at #1 in ND tennis. Miles understands this and is working towards always recovering and getting ready for the next shot.
Cole played a ton of tennis this summer. That time is paying off. He played the best match of his Hi-Liner career today as well. His serves are becoming consistent with spin, power, and placement. Also, he attacked short balls with confidence and followed them into the net putting pressure on his opponent. It is fun as a coach to watch his growth every time he is on the court.
Next action is at home against Minot tomorrow at 3pm at home.
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!
Coach Nielson
JV:
Haugen/Emery Olson 0-6
Jared Burk 0-6
Burk/Connor Liebersbach 0-6
Jon Koenig 3-6, 0-6
Tyler Kotta/Ian King 3-6
Koenig/Olson 0-6
Holm 2-6
Jacob Fritchie/Rafael Rivera 1-6
Blayze Torbenson/Adrian Rivera 0-6
Jack Nadeau/Joey Sayler 1-6
A. Rivera/R. Rivera 0-6
Torbenson/Nadeau 1-6
Sayler/Fritchie 0-6, 0-6
Torbenson/R. Rivera 0-6
Liebersbach/Burk 5-7
Sayler/Torbenson 0-6
A.Rivera/Nadeau 1-6
Kotta/R. Rivera 0-6
Liebersbach/Torbenson: 2-6
King/Fritchie 1-6
Burk/King 0-6
Sayler/A. Rivera 1-6
The JV players keep improving on their groundstrokes and serving while gaining valuable match-play experience. We played a much older JV Grand Forks squad, but our players worked hard and displayed excellent sportsmanship. Jack and Joey showed lots of hustle and great teamwork while Conner, Tyler and Adrian had strong service games. The players had a lot of matches with different partners which makes them better players. Great job JV!