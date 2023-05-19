With the state track and field championships still a little over a week away, some athletes are still looking to qualify, Valley City gave them that opportunity with the Bill Jansen Last Chance Track and Field meet at the Dacotah Bank Track and Hanna Field.
The Hi-Liners got two more individuals and one more relay qualify for state. Valley City also had 35 personal best sets and 25 place winners.
The state qualifiers were Karina Olson in the 100M hurdles. She took second with a state qualifying time of 15.44. It was a personal best and moved her into second place on the All-Time list. Olson was also part of the 4x200 relay team that took second and qualified for state with a time of 1:48.57. She was on the relay team with Brynn Lueck, Reagan Berg and Greta Goven. On the boys side, Aiden Jacobson qualified for state in the long jump. He was 13th with a personal best jump of 20’9”.
Other place winners for the girls, Jovi Borg was first in the high jump with a personal best jump of 4’11”. That also moved her into sixth place in school history. Reagan Berg was first in the 800M with a time of 2:21.20. Greta Goven was right behind with a time of 2:26.75. Brynn Lueck was third with a time of 2:33.57 and Carly Goven was sixth with a time of 2:39.63. In the pole vault, Kadie Kocka and Madison Wendel tied for second with vaults of 8’0”. The girls 4x400 relay team of Reagan Berg, Sydnee Ingstad, Brynn Lueck and Greta Goven took second with a time of 4:19.65. Cadence Fetsch was fourth in the 3200M with a time of 13:59.24. The 4x100 relay team of Layni Bakalar, Laityn Didier, Kadie Kocka and Chesney Thomsen took fourth with a time of 52.43. Tricia Pfennig was sixth in the 1600M with a time of 6:08.56. Sydnee Ingstad was sixth in the 300M hurdles with a time of 50.72. Dacota Potratz was sixth in the high jump with a jump of 4’7”. Jovi Borg was eighth on the discus with a personal best throw of 93’5” and the 4x200 relay team of Abby Shanenko, Alyssa Wilmes, Brenna Storly and Brooklyn Botz took eighth with a time of 2:08.25.
Place winners for the boys, Koye Grebel was first in the 1600M with a personal best time of 4:55.06 and Corben Golovanoff was fifth with a personal best time of 5:01.98. The 4X100 Throwers relay team of Scot Rohde, Carter Borg, Dylan Hunt and Arie Bratrud took first with a time of 49.51. Aiden Jacobson took second in the high jump with a jump of 6’0”. In the javelin, Dylan Hunt was third with a personal best throw of 150’1” and Isaiah Schuldheisz was fourth with a throw of 146’0”. Parker Jacobson took sixth in the 100M with a time of 11.40. And the 4x200 relay team of Isaac Norby, Treylan Cope, Carter Borg and Jake Anderson took eighth with a time of 1:38.84.
The other personal bests set for the girls, Laityn Didier (13.68), Chesney Thomsen (13.99), Jaisa Lassiter (15.25), Cierra Pabst (15.99) and Alyssa Wilmes all had PRs in the 100M. Layni Bakalar (28.53), Jaisa Lassiter (31.67), and Alyssa Wilmes (34.80) all had personal bests in the 200M. Katie Jones had a personal best in the 400M with a time of 1:10.80. Autumn Anderson had personal bests in the 800M and the 1600M with times of 3:08.88 and 6:39.67 respectively. Madison Wendel and Dacota Potratz had personal bests in the 100M hurdles with times of 17.97 and 18.88 respectively. Tyana Judd had a personal best in the javelin with a throw of 74’5”. In the high jump, Laityn Didier, Brooklyn Botz, and Abby Shanenko all had personal bests with a jump of 4’5”. Sydnee Ingstad (14’9”), Tesa Olson (14’4”) and Brooklyn Botz (14’2”) all had personal bests in the long jump.
For the boys, other personal bests. In the 100M, Derek Shape and Jake Anderson with times of 11.84 and 12.94 respectively. Hayden Botz with a time of 25.87. In the 400M Treylan Cope with a time of 56.51. Arie Bratrud and Carter Borg in the discus with throws of 117’5”, 114’1” respectively and in the long jump, Carter Borg and Kaleb McClaflin with jumps of 19’4” and 17’8” respectively.
Other notables for the girls. Layni Bakalar was tenth in the 100M, Tricia Pfennig was 15th in the 800M, Jovi Borg was 13th in the javelin and 12th in the triple jump, Kadie Kocka was 14th in the long jump and Brynn Lueck was 15th in the triple jump.
For the boys, Wyatt Friestad was 16th in the 100M, Derek Shape was 13th in the 200M, Isaac Norby was 15th in the 400M, Koye Grebel was ninth in the 800M, Arie Bratrud was 14th in the shot put. Scot Rohde was 13th in the discus and 19th in the javelin.