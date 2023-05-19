Track Sydnee Ingstad on Hurdles
BRENT THOMSEN

With the state track and field championships still a little over a week away, some athletes are still looking to qualify, Valley City gave them that opportunity with the Bill Jansen Last Chance Track and Field meet at the Dacotah Bank Track and Hanna Field.

The Hi-Liners got two more individuals and one more relay qualify for state. Valley City also had 35 personal best sets and 25 place winners.

