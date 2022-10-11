For the first time since 1998, the Iron Helmet will reside in Valley City. The Iron Helmet is the traveling trophy given out to the winner of the Valley City-Jamestown football game. Friday night, the Hi-Liners flexed their collective muscle and defeated the defending state champion 34-6 at Hanna Field in a game that had the number one team in Class A, Valley City, versus the number two team, Jamestown.
Defense was the star in this one early on. After Valley went three and out on its opening drive, Jamestown set up its first possession at its own 36 yard line. On the second play, Payton Hochhalter hit Nate Walz with a completion over the middle, Walz fumbled and Ethan Miller recovered for the Hi-Liners who took over at their own 33 yard line. The Hi-Liners had a long drive which stalled at the six yard line. Bryson Heck kicked a 24 yard field to give Valley City a 3-0 lead with 3:01 to go in the first quarter.