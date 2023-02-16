Hi-Liner Wrestling Team

The fourth a final regular season coaches poll has been released for wrestling and Valley City again had four wrestlers in the top six, three at number one. They are the only team in Class A with three number one wrestlers.

Koltyn Grebel is again number one at 113. Grebel is 41-1 with 32 falls, Grebel is the defending state champ at 106 and heads into the state meet with a 23 match winning streak. He is seeded number one at 113

