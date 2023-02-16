The fourth a final regular season coaches poll has been released for wrestling and Valley City again had four wrestlers in the top six, three at number one. They are the only team in Class A with three number one wrestlers.
Koltyn Grebel is again number one at 113. Grebel is 41-1 with 32 falls, Grebel is the defending state champ at 106 and heads into the state meet with a 23 match winning streak. He is seeded number one at 113
Koye Grebel is ranked number one at 138. He is 41-3 with 17 falls. He is the defending state champ at 120 and heads into the state tournament with a 21 match winning streak. He is the top seed at 138.
Broden Muske is ranked number one at 220. Muske is 42-3 with 29 falls. He was runner up at 195 in 2022 and comes into the state tournament with a 7 match winning streak. He is the top seed at 220.ß
Tucker Johnson dropped a notch in the polls despite a ten match winning streak. He is 34-8 with 19 falls and is ranked sixth at 132. He did not place at the state tournament in 2022. He comes into state with a 14 match winning streak. He is seeded second at 132.
Heading into this weekend’s state tournament Valley City has four wrestlers that placed in 2022. Koltyn Grebel and Koye Grebel were both state champs at 106 and 120 respectively. Broden Muske took runner-up at 195 and Tyson Hovland placed seventh at 160 in 2022.
Several Hi-Liners are getting their first taste of state tournament competition. Here is a look at the Hi-Liners with state tournament experience.
At 113, Tyson Klabo went 1-2 at the state tournament as a seventh grader in 2022 at 106. He is coming into this years tournament with 22-20 mark.
Espen Kunze was 1-2 at 138 at last year’s state tournament. He heads into this year’s state with a 18-13 mark at 145.
Tyson Hovland placed seventh at 160 in 2022. He comes into this year’s state tournament with a 15-7 record at 160. He is seeded sixth at 160.
Alex Rogelstad was 0-2 at the State tournament in 2021 as a sophomore. He is heading into this year’s state tournament 27-21.
Here is a look at the Hi-Liners making their first state varsity tournament.
At 138, Hunter Undem has a 20-13 record heading in to state. At 160, Ryer Muske is 4-5 going into state. Cardar Jewett is 19-21 at 182 going into state. At 195, and Scot Rohde is 13-15 heading into state at 285.
For the Hi-Liner girls wrestling team six wrestlers will take part in the girls State Wrestling Tournament. Two of those wrestlers have state tournament experience. The Hi-Liners have three wrestlers seeded at this years tournament.
Gabby Hannig is seeded number two at 105. Hannig is 28-7 and is coming off an East Region Championship last weekend. She has a nine match winning streak heading into the state tournament.
Deegan Kirschenmann is seeded eighth at 120. She is 25-14 and took fourth at the East Regional. She opens up the tournament with Hope Mittleider of Linton HMB. Deegan has beaten Mittleider twice this season. Kirschenmann did not place in 2022 but was 1-2 at the state tournament.
Mylee Christianson is seeded second at 135. She is 24-5 and coming off an East Region Championship. She heads into state with a three match winning streak and has won eight of the last nine.
Also heading to state will be Victoria Sanchez who is 9-9 heading into state. She is unseeded at 110 and will face top seed and defending 105 state champ Julia Araujo of Bismarck. Kendra Green is 7-9 and is unseeded at 155. She opend with second seed Jordan Flynn of Central Cass who was state runner-up in 2022. Brooke Bundy is 18-13 and unseeded at 190. She opens with Phoenix Lindseth of Bismarck Legacy who was the runner-up at 190 last year. Bundy lost to Lindseth in the championship match at the Magic City tournament.
Be sure and pick up your Feb. 16 Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.