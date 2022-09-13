For the third straight game, Valley City rushes for over 300 yards and uses a swarming defense to pick up a win. This time, the Hi-Liners routed Devils Lake 53-7 Friday night at Hanna Field.
Devils Lake got on the board first in this one. Quarterback Beau Brodina scored on a one yard touchdown with 5:24 to go in the first quarter to give the Firebirds the early lead. Gage Meyer tacked on the extra point to make it 7-0.
That would be about it for the Firebirds offense and that was the only lead of the game they would have.
Valley City came right back down and tied the game when Zach Sykora scored on a three yard touchdown run. Bryson Heck added the extra point to tie the game at 7 with 1:21 remaining in the first quarter.
The Hi-Liners would take the lead midway through the second quarter when Ethan Miller would catch a Bryson Heck pass and take it 32 yards for the score. That capped an eight play 59 yard drive that took four minutes off the clock. Sykora ran in the two-point conversion to give Valley City a 15-7 lead.
On their next possession, the Hi-Liners would march 55 yards on five plays with Miller scoring on a 12 yard run. Heck’s extra point made it 22-7 Hi-Liners with 2:27 remaining in the half.
The next drive for Valley City lasted just two plays. Miller scored his third touchdown of the game, this time on a 41 yard run. Another Heck extra point made it 29-7 Valley City at halftime.
The Hi-Liners first drive of the second half started at the Firebirds 41 yard line. Two plays later, Gavin Gerhardt scored on a 33 yard run. He would add the two-point conversion for a 37-7 Valley City lead with 9:00 to go in the third quarter.
On Devils Lake next possession, they lined up to punt, but a bad snap went into the end zone, Connor Suhr covered up the punter Meyer for the safety and a 39-7 Valley City lead.
After the free kick, Valley City had a short field and Sykora scored his second touchdown of the game, an eight yard run. Heck made the extra point for a 46-7 lead.
The final score of the game came with 5:49 remaining when Bryson Heck scored on a two yard quarterback keeper. he would add the extra point for a 53-7 final
As a team, Valley City rushed for 330 yards. Ethan Miller led the way with 103 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns. Sykora added 100 yards on 14 carries and two scores. Gavin Gerhardt chipped in 86 yards on ten carries.
Bryson Heck completed three of five passes for 69 yards and a score. Miller had one catch for 32 yards and a touchdown. Sykora had one catch for 24 yards and Aiden Jacobson had one catch for 13 yards.
The defense held Devils Lake to 113 yards of total offense. Beau Brodina had 66 yards passing on three of nine. The Firebirds had 47 yards rushing. Reggie Cavanaugh led the way with 24 yards on five carries. Wylee Delorme had one catch for 62 yards.
Gerhardt had an interception for the only turnover in the game. Connor Suhr led the defense with five and-a-half tackles. And two tackles for a loss. Scot Rohde and Caden Amman combined on the lone sack.
The Hi-Liners are 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the East Division. They head west again next week when they take on Dickinson on Friday night. Kickoff set for 7pm.
