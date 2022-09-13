FootballVsFirebirds
BRENT THOMSEN

For the third straight game, Valley City rushes for over 300 yards and uses a swarming defense to pick up a win. This time, the Hi-Liners routed Devils Lake 53-7 Friday night at Hanna Field.

Devils Lake got on the board first in this one. Quarterback Beau Brodina scored on a one yard touchdown with 5:24 to go in the first quarter to give the Firebirds the early lead. Gage Meyer tacked on the extra point to make it 7-0.

Recommended for you