Hi-Liner Volleyball Addy Kvilvang

Valley City got off to a good start in the first two sets, but West Fargo would rally back in both and control the third set to beat the Hi-Liners in straight sets in volleyball action at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Packers won 25-14, 25-21, 25-14.

In the first set, Valley City jumped out to a 6-2 lead. But the Packers rallied to score the next six points to take a 8-6 lead. Valley City would score three of the next four points to tie the set at nine. A kill by Ruby Chitty would give the West Fargo the lead back at 10-9 and start decisive 15-3 run to give them a 24-12 lead on the way to an 25-14 opening set win.

