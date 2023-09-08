Valley City got off to a good start in the first two sets, but West Fargo would rally back in both and control the third set to beat the Hi-Liners in straight sets in volleyball action at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Packers won 25-14, 25-21, 25-14.
In the first set, Valley City jumped out to a 6-2 lead. But the Packers rallied to score the next six points to take a 8-6 lead. Valley City would score three of the next four points to tie the set at nine. A kill by Ruby Chitty would give the West Fargo the lead back at 10-9 and start decisive 15-3 run to give them a 24-12 lead on the way to an 25-14 opening set win.
In the second set, Valley City would jump out to a 10-2 lead. With the Hi-Liners up 5-2, Brynn Lueck would step to the service line and get back-to-back aces to give Valley City a 7-2 lead. Those were part of a 6-0 run by Valley City, capped off by a block by Bailey Leroux that made it 10-2.
West Fargo would get the next four points to cut the lead in half at 10-6.
The Hi-Liners would get the lead back to six points at 13-7 on an attack error by the Packers, and 15-9 lead on a kill by Addy Kvilvang.
The Packers would go on a 11-3 run from there to take a 20-18 lead. A kill by Chitty made it 19-18, giving West Fargo the lead for good in the set. Valley City got to within one on two occasions, 20-19 and 21-20 but it wasn’t enough as West Fargo won the set 25-21.
In the third set, the two teams split the first four points, but a kill by West Fargo’s Ellee McIntosh would give the Packers a 3-2 lead, a lead they would not give up the rest of the set. The lead would get to six at 9-3. The Hi-Liners would get to within three points on four occasions, but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way. West Fargo’s biggest lead in the set came at 24-12, thanks to a 12-3 run including seven points in a row. The Packers would take the set 25-14 to win the match 3-0.
Valley City was led by Jovi Borg with eight kills. Kadie Kocka had five and Addy Kvilvang chipped in three. Dakota Potratz had ten assists while Brynn Lueck had seven. Potratz led the defense with 14 digs, Kinlee Sufficool added twelve.
The loss was the first at home and the first conference loss of the season for Valley City.
The win made it a clean sweep for West Fargo.
The Packers won the 9th grade match 25-19, 25-7. The C-Squad match 25-22, 19-25, 15-11. And the Junior Varsity match 19-25, 25-12, 15-12.