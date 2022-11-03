Valley City wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday night in Devils Lake and came away with a 3-1 win over the Firebirds. The Hi-Liners won 16-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20.
Things did not start out well for Valley City in the opening set. Devils Lake came out ready to play and took the set 25-16.
In the second set, things were a bit closer. With ties at 1-1, 2-2, 3-3 and 5-5, neither team could take control early on. Devils Lake would go on a 10-3 run to take a 15-8 lead. The Firebirds would regain that seven point lead at 18-11, but that is when Valley City started its comeback. With Jada Nelson at the service line, the Hi-Liners would score eight straight points, nine counting the point to get the serve back at 18-12, to take a 20-18 lead. After an exchange of points to make it 21-19 Valley City, Devils Lake would score four straight to take a 23-21 lead. The Hi-Liners would tie it at 23 only to see the Firebirds go up 24-23 and have set point. But Valley City would tie it at 24. A kill by Tesa Olson would make it 25-24, and an attack error by Devils Lake gave Valley City the set at 26-24.
The Hi-Liners used that momentum and jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the third set. Samantha Hatcher had three kills and Addy Kvilvang had two kills in the big start and Kinlee Sufficool had two service aces. The Firebirds would cut the lead to seven at 13-6, but that would be as close as they would get. With Valley City up 13-6, Faith Peterson went to the service line and served six straight points to give the Hi-Liners a 19-6 lead. Devils Lake would use a 5-1 run to cut the lead to 20-11. Valley City would score the next four points and it looked like a fifth when Kvilvang drilled a freeball for a kill. But Kvilvang was called for a violation to give the point to the Firebirds. But Hatcher would get a kill to give the Hi-Liners the set 25-13.
In the fourth set, Valley City scored first, but Devils Lake eventually took a 10-3 lead in the set. After the Firebirds took a 13-7 lead, Valley City got the serve back and down 13-8 would have Kadie Kocka got back to the service line. The freshman had four aces, including the one that gave her team the lead at 14-13. All total, Valley City would score 12 straight points to take a 19-13 lead. Devils Lake would battle back to get within three points at 23-20. An attack error by the Firebirds made it 24-20 Valley City. Kinlee Sufficool's service ace would give the Hi-Liners the set 25-20 and the match 3-1
Three Hi-Liners had double-doubles. Sam Hatcher had a team high ten kills and ten digs. Kinlee Sufficool and Kadie Kocka each had 12 set assists and 13 digs. Addy Kvilvang had eight kills and had another strong night at the net with four blocks. As a team, the Hi-Liners had eleven aces. Kocka had five and Sufficool had four. Also as a team, Valley City had 70 digs. Jada Nelson led the team in that category with 18 digs.
The win halted a five match losing streak for the Hi-Liners who improved to 4-18 in the EDC and 7-25 overall. With a couple matches yet to be played in the EDC, Valley City stands in eleventh place, but if West Fargo Horace defeats Wahpeton on Thursday, the Hi-Liners would move up to ninth. They would win the tiebreaker with Wahpeton and Grand Forks Central. That would mean a matchup with Horace in the play in match on Saturday, November 5th in West Fargo.
Read more local news in your November 3 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.