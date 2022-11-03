Hi-LinersVolleyball
BRENT THOMSEN

Valley City wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday night in Devils Lake and came away with a 3-1 win over the Firebirds. The Hi-Liners won 16-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20.

Things did not start out well for Valley City in the opening set. Devils Lake came out ready to play and took the set 25-16.

