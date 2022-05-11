The Valley City Hi-Liner softball team played three games in two days last week. Coming away with a 1-2 record. Thursday May 5th they defeated Devils Lake 12-3 in an EDC game in Devils Lake. Then the Hi-Liners fell to 17-0 to defending state champion Dickinson and 16-5 to last year's runners up Bismarck at the Midseason Madness Tournament in Fargo.
Valley City 12, Devils Lake 3
Against the Firebirds, Valley City pounded out 18 hits and scored in six of seven innings for a convincing 12-3 conference win.
Dylann Diegel's sacrifice fly in the first scored Bailey Leroux who started the inning with a walk. She moved to second when Sydney Larson was hit by a pitch then to third on Autumn McGough's single.
The Hi-Liners made it 2-0 in the second when Kinlee Sufficool, who led off the inning with a walk, stole home. She got to third on back-to-back singles by Hadley Thoreson and Grace Undem.
Valley City scored three runs in the third. Dylann Diegel led off with a walk, stole second then scored on Emma Langemo's single. Langemo stol;e second, moved to third on Sufficoll's ground out then scored on Thoreson's double. Thoreson would then score on Undem's single to make it 5-0 Hi-Liners.
In the fourth, Diegel would walk with one out then move to third on Langemo's double. With two out, Diegel would steal home on the front end of a double steal to make it 6-0.
McGough's two-out two-run single scored Undem and Hoffarth to make it 8-0 Hi-Liners in the fifth.
Devils Lake would score one run in the sixth when Rebekah Widmer singled to score Tylie Brodina to make 8-1 Valley City.
In the seventh, Valley City scored four times. Leroux scored on Diegel's ground out. Larson scored on a passed ball. McGough scored on Langemo's double, then she scored on Thoreson's single.
The Firebirds plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh on Genna Fee's tw0-run home run to right center to make the final 12-3.
At the plate, Thoreson and Undem had four hits each. McGough and Langemo had three each. Leroux, Diegel, Sufficool and Hoffarth each had one. All nine starters scored at least one run. Leroux, Diegel and Langemo scored two each. McGough, Diegel, Langemo and Thoreson each drove in two runs while Undem had one rbi.
Autumn McGough did not allow a hit in six innings. She yielded one run with four walks and six strikeouts for the win. Larson pitched the seventh allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.
With the win, the Hi-Liners improve to 2-5 in the Eastern Dakota Conference.
Versus Fargo
On Friday, Valley City traveled to Fargo for two games with the two teams that reached the state championship game in 2021.
The first met the defending state champs from Dickinson and fell 17-0. Jada Nelson had two of the Hi-Liners four hits. Bailey Leroux and Sydney Larson had the other two.
Dickinson scored eight runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third and seven in the fourth.
Makenna Eckelberg's grand slam home run highlighted the first inning. Taya Hopfauf hit a grand slam to highlight the fourth. Dickinson is now 20-0 on the year.
In game two on Friday, Bismarck broke the game open with seven runs in the third for a 16-5 win.
The Hi-Liners scored in the first on Dylann Diegel's rbi single which scored Jada Nelson who singled to start the inning.
Valley City scored three times in the second. Nelson singled in Grace Undem. Hadley Thoreson, who had doubled, scored on a passed ball and Nelson scored on McGough's single. The score was 7-3 Bismarck after two.
The Demons' big third was highlighted by Ashlee Potter's two run home run. Brielle Wrangham had a three run home run in the first and Peyton Gerving hit a three run home run in the second.
Following those two games, Valley City is now 2-10 overall. They are scheduled to host three games this week for the first home games of the season.