HiLinerFootball2022
BRENT THOMSEN

Valley City’s defense caused four turnovers and the ground game racked up over 300 yards again as the Hi-Liners downed Watford City 45-7 Friday night at Fridley Field.

The Hi-Liners did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Gavin Gerhardt scored on a 63 yard touchdown run on the game’s second play, just 49 seconds in. Bryson Heck added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Recommended for you