Valley City’s defense caused four turnovers and the ground game racked up over 300 yards again as the Hi-Liners downed Watford City 45-7 Friday night at Fridley Field.
The Hi-Liners did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Gavin Gerhardt scored on a 63 yard touchdown run on the game’s second play, just 49 seconds in. Bryson Heck added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
After a three and out for Watford City, the Hi-Liners would start their first of five scoring drives in the Wolves territory. The five play, 30 yard drive was capped off by Ethan Miller’s five yard touchdown run, the first of three touchdowns for Miller. Heck’s extra point made it 14-0 Valley City with 7:29 remaining in the first quarter.
After a Hi-Liner turnover, Watford City traveled 27 yards on four plays for its only score of the game. Judd Johnsrud hit Tyler Jones with a 30 yard touchdown pass. Brayden Williams added the extra point to pull the Wolves to within seven at 14-7. The rest of the game would belong to the Hi-Liners.
On the ensuing drive, Valley City scored on Gavin Gerhardts second touchdown of the game, a nine yard run. Heck’s extra point capped the six play 68 yard drive to make it 21-7 with 39 seconds left in the first half.
Watford City had the ball to start the second half. Ethan Miller picked off a Johnsrud pass at the Wolves 40 yard line to end that drive. He would then carry the ball on the first play after the pick and take it 40 yards to the end zone for his second score of the game. Bryson Heck would kick his fourth extra point giving Valley City a 28-7 lead with 10:17 to go in the third quarter.
Another Valley City interception, this time from Zach Sykora, gave the Hi-Liners the ball at the Wolves’ 37 yard line. Three plays later, Heck would find Aiden Jacobson for a 21 yard touchdown. Another Heck extra point made it 35-7 Valley City with 5:08 to go in the third quarter.
Watford City went three and out on its ensuing drive. A nice punt return by Gerhardt gave Valley City the ball at the Watford City 37 yard line. Two plays later, Miller would score on a great run, breaking tackles and cutting back against the grain at the ten for a 25 yard scoring play. Heck made it 42-7 with his sixth extra point with 2:57 to go in the third quarter.
The lone points in the final quarter came on the foot of Heck who nailed a 21 yard field goal with 8:02 remaining in the game.
Heck was perfect in the game as a quarterback and a kicker. He was 5 for 5 passing for 87 yards and one score. He hit all six of his extra points and made his only field goal attempt. Jacobson caught three passes for 57 yards. Including a great 30 yard, over the shoulder catch to help set up the Hi-Liners third touchdown. Tight end Dylan Hunt caught two passes for 30 yards.
