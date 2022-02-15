VCHS wrestlers competed in their EDC individual tournament on Saturday, February 12th in Devils Lake. We had a pretty good tournament crowning 4 champions, 1 runner-up, 2 3rd place finishers, 2 5th place finishers, and a 6th place. We placed 4th as a team. We put 5 guys into the finals and came away with 4 wins and all of those wins were by pin. Our 4 champions had phenomenal tournaments Koltyn Grebel was champion at 106 lbs. and went 4-0 with 4 pins. Koye Grebel was champion at 120 lbs. and went 3-0 with 3 pins. Broden Muske was champion at 195 lbs. and went 3-0 with 3 pins. Jonah Schuldheisz was chamption at 220 lbs. and went 3-0 with 3 pins. Tyson Hovland came away with a runner-up finish and wrestled very well on the day. Isaiah Schuldhiesz and Ethan Miller placed 3rd at 182 lbs. and 145 lbs. respectively both had good tournaments. Tyson Klabo avenged a first round loss in the 5th place match by picking up a pin and placing 5th at 106 lbs. Valley City qualified 10 wrestlers for the state individual tournament on Feb. 17-18. Valley City will also wrestle in the state dual tournament with a first round matchup with Dickinson on Saturday, Feb. 19th. The state wrestling tournament will be held at the fargodome those 3 days.
