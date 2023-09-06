The Valley City Hi-Liner defense came up big again, holding Watford City to under 90 yards of total offense and did not allow the Wolves to get into the end zone in a 30-0 win in the home opener at Hanna Field.
The Hi-Liners set the tone on the first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Bryson Heck hit Connor Suhr in the flat with a swing pass and Suhr did the rest. He raced down the far sideline for a 55 yard touchdown 26 seconds into the game. Heck added the extra point and Valley City led 7-0.
Watford City went three and out on its opening possession. Jonah Harstad returned the punt 49 yards to the Wolves one yard line.
Two plays later, Carter Borg punched it in from aa yard out. Heck’s extra point made it 14-0 Hi-Liners with 9:55 left in the first quarter.
The Wolves again went three and out. The Hi-Liners would take over at their own 41 yard line. But the third possession of the quarter for Valley City stalled at midfield. Heck’s 48 yard punt pinned the Wolves down at their own two yard line.
On the first play for the Wolves, a low snap was recoverd in the end zone by Joshua Chavez, Will Schwehr covered up Chavez for the safety. With 6:29 lelft in the first quarter, Valley City led 16-0.
On the free kick, Derek Shape returned it 20 yards to the Watford City 41 yard line.
Carter Borg took care of 32 of those yards himself, including a 15 yard touchdown run. Heck added the extra point to make it 23-0 Hi-Liners with 4:51 left in the first quarter.
Neither team did much of anything in the second quarter keeping the score at 23-0 Valley City at halftime.
Watford City got the ball to start the second half. On the first play of the half, Valley City’s Dylan Hunt blew past the offensive line and sacked Wolves quarterback Paco Baldenegro back at the four yard line for a 16 yard loss.
The Wolves would punt the ball away and Valley City would set up shop at the Watford City 34 yard line.
A pass interference penalty was called on the Wolves on the first play of the drive giving the Hi-Liners a first and ten at the 19. On the fifth play of the drive, Heck found Suhr in the front corner of the end zone for a four yard touchdown pass. Heck added another extra point to make it 30-0 Valley City with 7:30 to go in the third quarter.
With running clock the rest of the way, neither team would score.
The Hi-Liners, on its only possession of the fourth quarter, had their best drive of the game. They marched 56 yards on twelve plays, all on the ground, and took over eight minutes off the clock. But they would turn the ball over on downs at the Wolves one yard line.
Watford City would run six plays to run out the clock and send the Hi-Liner fans home happy with a 30-0 win.
Carter Borg led the ground game with 79 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Kaleb McClaflin ahd 39 yards on nine carries and Caden Amman had 30 yards on three carries. Bryson Heck was nine for 18 passing for 138 yards and two scores. Connor Suhr had four catches for 85 yards and both touchdowns. Heck hit five different receivers in the game. Jack Dieterle had two catches for 16 yards, Derek Shape had one catch for 21 yards, Dylan Hunt had one catch for nine yards and Jonah Harstad had one catch for seven yards.
Defensivley, Will Schwehr had six tackles, including two for a loss. Scot Rohde had three tackles while Dylan Hunt and Koltyn Grebel had two each. Hunt also had a sack.
Valley City, now 2-0 on the season, travels to Devils Lake on Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff with the Firebirds.