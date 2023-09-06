Hi-Liner Defense Blanks Watford City
Photo by Jenn Runge

The Valley City Hi-Liner defense came up big again, holding Watford City to under 90 yards of total offense and did not allow the Wolves to get into the end zone in a 30-0 win in the home opener at Hanna Field.

The Hi-Liners set the tone on the first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Bryson Heck hit Connor Suhr in the flat with a swing pass and Suhr did the rest. He raced down the far sideline for a 55 yard touchdown 26 seconds into the game. Heck added the extra point and Valley City led 7-0.

Recommended for you