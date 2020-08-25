This weekend, Valley City Hi-Liners competed in their first Cross Country Meet of the season. The meet was hosted by the Fargo Public Schools and held at Mickelson Field and Oak Grove Park.
Under the new Covid restrictions this year, 3-4 EDC teams competed during each race throughout the day and the results were combined at the end of the day. The Hi-Liners started their meet at 4:30 p.m. and they were in the rotation with Fargo South and GF Red River.
