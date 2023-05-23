VCHS Baseball Varsity Sports Team 2023

Back Row l-r: Jack Samuelson, Carver Pederson, Robert Fischer, Max Mehus, Kai Kringlie, Broden Muske, Ethan Miller, Gavin Gerhardt. Front Row l-r: Trevor Fetsch, Will Schwehr, Bodi Haglund, Bryson Heck, Bentley Thornton, Corbyn Powell, Aaron Deaver.

 Photo by Diane J Hochhalter Studio

The Valley City Hi-Liner baseball team wrapped up the 2023 season with three games in four days. The H-Liners fell to West Fargo Sheyenne 7-3, Devils Lake 8-4 and defeated Fargo Davies 8-2.

West Fargo

Recommended for you