The Valley City Hi-Liner baseball team wrapped up the 2023 season with three games in four days. The H-Liners fell to West Fargo Sheyenne 7-3, Devils Lake 8-4 and defeated Fargo Davies 8-2.
West Fargo
Sheyenne 7,
Valley City 3
The defending state champ and top team in the state this season came to Charlie Brown Field and Valley City played them well in the 7-3 loss.
The Hi-Liners got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Carver Pederson reached on a bunt single to lead off the inning, then moved to second on a balk by Mustang’s pitcher Carter Carlson. With two out and Pederson still at second, Broden Muske singled to center to score Pederson and give Valley City the 1-0 lead.
Sheyenne would come back to take the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth. With one out, Jackson Glienke walked, that was the first base runner Hi-Liner starting pitcher Jack Samuelson would allow. The next batter, Caleb Duerr broke up the no-hitter with an RBI triple to tie the game. With two out and Duerr still at third, Casey Clemenson hit a chopper towards third, the ball took a crazy hop and went over the shoulder of Gavin Gerhardt for a RBI single to break the tie and make 2-1 Sheyenne.
The Mustangs would score five more in the sixth helped out by three Hi-Liner errors. The big hit was Carlson’s two-run double that made it 7-1.
Valley City got two runs in the bottom of the inning. Samuelson led off with a single and Muske walked. Carlson would then throw two wild pitches that brought both runners in for the final margin of 7-3.
Samuelson, in his first varsity start pitched extremely well. The freshman retired the first ten batters he faced, including striking out the side in the third inning. He went 5 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and seven runs but only three were earned, He walked one and struck out seven. Carver Pederson pitched a scoreless inning and a third in relief. Samuelson also did it at the plater going 2 for 4 with a run scored. Muske was 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI. Pederson was 1 for 3 with a run scored and Gerhardt was 1 for 4.
Devils Lake 8,
Valley City 4
The Firebirds scored in each of the first four innings and clinched a spot in the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament and eliminated the Hi-Liners in the process.
In the first inning, the Firebirds got a run on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Simon Beach. They would add another run in the second on Beau Brodina’s RBI double. They would make it 4-0 with an unearned run in the third. Trason Beck’s RBI single in the fourth made it 5-0.
Valley City got on the score scoreboard when Gavin Gerhardt singled to lead off the inning. Jack Samuelson singled to put runners at first and second. Broden Muske reached on an error by second baseman Max Palmer, Gerhardt would score on the play to make it 5-1. But Firebirds starter Ben Larson would retire the next three batters to end the threat.
Devils Lake scored three in the sixth on a fielder’s choice and an error to make it 8-2.
The Hi-Liners got two more in the seventh. Corbyn Powell tripled to the gap in left center field to score Max Mehus who singled to start the inning. Powell then scored on Gerhardt’s single to make the final 8-4.
Gerhardt led the way offensively. He was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Powell was 1 for 3 with a runs scored and an RBI. Mehus was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Will Schwehr was 1 for 3. Samuelson and Muske were both 1 for 4. Muske drove in a run.
Valley City 8,
Fargo Davies 2
Valley City scored five runs in the second inning and got an outstanding outing from Max Mehus on the mound to wrap up the regular season with a win over Fargo Davies.
The Hi-Liners got a run in the top of the first. Gavin Gerhardt led off the game reaching on an error. After Jack Samuelson moved him over with a sacrifice, Gerhardt moved to third on a wild pitch then scored on Broden Muske’s ground out.
The Hi-Liners scored five times with only two hits in the second inning. Max Mehus led off the inning with a single, Will Schwehr walked, then Corbyn Powell scored Mehus with a single to center to make it 2-0. Bryson Heck tried to move the runners over with bunt, but when Eagles pitcher Wyatt Kosidowski threw wildly to first, Schwehr and Powell scored and Heck ended up at second. Carver Pederson bunted the first pitch he saw and again Kosidowski three wildly to first scoring Heck with Pederson taking second. Pederson went to third on a wild pitch. Gerhardt walked then stole second, on the play, Pederson stole home to make it 6-0.
In the top of the fourth, Gerhardt led off the inning with his first home run of the season. A shot over the center field fence. It was the first home run for the Hi-Liners this year.
The Eagles got a run on an error in the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-1
In the seventh, with two out and pinch runner Trevor Fetsch on second, Heck doubled to center scoring Fetsch to make it 8-1.
Davies got its final run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch to make the final 8-2.
Mehus was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Gerhardt, Powell, and Heck were all 1 for 3 with an RBI. Gerhardt scored twice, Powell and Heck each scored once.
Mehus allowed just three hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He walked four and struckout eleven.
With the end to the season, the seniors played their last game as a Hi-Liner.
The Hi-Liners end the season 4-9 overall and 2-9 in the conference. They finished two games out of the eighth spot and a berth into the Eastern Dakota Conference playoffs.
Those seniors are: #2 Gavin Gerhardt, #4 Robert Fischer, #6 Max Mehus, #9 Broden Muske and #10 Kai Kringlie.