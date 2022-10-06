They are the only Class A team that has yet to lose a game; now Valley City is getting some respect,
Sorry Aretha and Rodney.
In the recent media poll, Valley City garnered 14 of 20 first place votes, enough to be ranked number one in Class 11A.
Last week's number one team, Fargo South, lost to 11AA number one Fargo Davies 35-0 last week. Valley City defeated Wahpeton 40-6 on Friday to run its record to 6-0.
Jamestown, 5-1 on the season, stayed at number two after a 33-8 win over Dickinson. The Blue Jays, the defending state champions, received three first place votes. Fargo South, now 4-2, got the other three to drop to third in the poll. Grand Forks Red River, 5-2 on the season, moved up one spot to number four after beating Fargo North 38-6. The Spartans, now 4-2, fell from three to five in the poll. Wahpeton is still receiving votes.
Friday night it will be one versus two as Valley City will host Jamestown in the Iron Helmet Game. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Hanna Field. It will be Cross Country Parent Recognition Night and Emergency Services Night. And Thunder football will play a scrimmage at halftime.
The poll is voted on by members of the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Here is the poll with first place votes in parenthesis.
1. Valley City (14) 6-0
2. Jamestown (3) 5-1
3. Fargo South (3) 4-2
4. Grand Forks Red River 5-2
5. Fargo North 4-2
Others receiving votes: Wahpeton 3-3
Read the full story in your October 6 Times-Record.
