XC First Meet 2021

Hi-Liners in Top 20 (l-r): Greta Goven, Reagan Berg, Carly Goven

Valley City Hi-Liner Cross County competed in their first meet of the season this past weekend at Goose River Golf Course, Hillsboro. Ten Hi-Liners competed, three of them finishing the race with a new personal best. As a team, the Hi-Liners had four athletes finish in the top 20 in their races. Here are the full results:

New Personal

Records

Connor Pfennig

Greta Goven

Reagan Berg

Top 20 Finishers

Greta Goven 3rd -

Varsity 5K

Reagan Berg 5th -

Varsity 5K

Carly Goven 19th -

Varsity 5K

Jack Sorby 20th -

Boys 3K

Team Results

GIRLS 3K

(91 Runners)

36. Cadence Fetsch,

14:50

55. Tricia Pfennig,

15:36

67. Amelia Meester,

16:39

68. Jayda Kunze,

16:40

80. Nora Wolhart,

17:52

82. Tyana Judd,

18:27

88. Emmy Jones,

20:05

BOYS  3K

(51 Runners)

20. Jack Sorby,

13:35

30. Elijah Drummond,

14:15

46. Goliath Little Dog,

17:38

50. Dakota Adams,

18:25

GIRLS VARSITY 5K

(56 Runners)

3. Greta Goven,

19:37

5. Reagan Berg,

20:01

19 Carly Goven,

22:23

24 Sydnee Ingstad,

23:13

26. Stephanie Hoffarth,

23:19

BOYS VARSITY 5K

(52 Runners)

21. Connor Pfennig,

19:12

31 Trevor Fetsch,

20:38

35. Gabriel Little Dog,

 20:52

51 Parker Jacobson,

24:08

Recommended for you