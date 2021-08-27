Valley City Hi-Liner Cross County competed in their first meet of the season this past weekend at Goose River Golf Course, Hillsboro. Ten Hi-Liners competed, three of them finishing the race with a new personal best. As a team, the Hi-Liners had four athletes finish in the top 20 in their races. Here are the full results:
New Personal
Records
Connor Pfennig
Greta Goven
Reagan Berg
Top 20 Finishers
Greta Goven 3rd -
Varsity 5K
Reagan Berg 5th -
Varsity 5K
Carly Goven 19th -
Varsity 5K
Jack Sorby 20th -
Boys 3K
Team Results
GIRLS 3K
(91 Runners)
36. Cadence Fetsch,
14:50
55. Tricia Pfennig,
15:36
67. Amelia Meester,
16:39
68. Jayda Kunze,
16:40
80. Nora Wolhart,
17:52
82. Tyana Judd,
18:27
88. Emmy Jones,
20:05
BOYS 3K
(51 Runners)
20. Jack Sorby,
13:35
30. Elijah Drummond,
14:15
46. Goliath Little Dog,
17:38
50. Dakota Adams,
18:25
GIRLS VARSITY 5K
(56 Runners)
3. Greta Goven,
19:37
5. Reagan Berg,
20:01
19 Carly Goven,
22:23
24 Sydnee Ingstad,
23:13
26. Stephanie Hoffarth,
23:19
BOYS VARSITY 5K
(52 Runners)
21. Connor Pfennig,
19:12
31 Trevor Fetsch,
20:38
35. Gabriel Little Dog,
20:52
51 Parker Jacobson,
24:08