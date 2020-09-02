The Valley City Hi-Liners competed in their second Cross Country Meet of the season, hosted by the Grand Forks Public Schools and held at Lincoln Drive Park and Riverside Parks.
Under the new COVID restrictions this year, 3-4 EDC teams competed during each race throughout the day and the results were combined at the end of the day. The Hi-Liners started their meet at 6:00 p.m. and they were in the rotation with Fargo Shanley and Devils Lake.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, September 2nd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.