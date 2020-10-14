On Saturday, October 10th, the Hi-Liner Cross Country team traveled to Grand Forks for the EDC Championships. The races this time consisted of the top 7 runners from each school. In near perfect conditions, the Hi-Liners stepped it up and performed well.
Top runners were eighth grader Greta Goven for the girls and freshman Corben Golovanoff for the boys. The day also resulted in fourteen personal records as well as a number of athletes improving on their overall best times.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, October 14th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.