Hi-Liner wrestlers wins two duals 48-22 over Wahpeton/Breckenridge and 47-30 over the Lisbon Broncos.
Coach Hansen: VCHS wrestling team wrestled Wahpeton/Breckenridge and Lisbon in a triangular in Lisbon. VC wrestled Wahp/Breck first and won the dual 48-22. This was an EDC dual and VC goes to 3-0 in the EDC. Not our best performance we wrestled a little flat. Good wins in this dual were Ethan Miller with a 10-0 victory over a tough opponent, Tucker Johnson with a pin, Tyson Hovland with a pin, Isaiah Schuldheisz with a tough fought 2-0 victory, and Broden Muske with a pin.
