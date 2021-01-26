The Hi-Liner wrestling team is 49-5 in EDC conference duals in the last 6 years. During that time they are 55-10 overall against EDC teams.
Valley City vs. Fargo North @ Triangular - Fargo North & Valley City & West Fargo Sheyenne
Results:
Valley City (VC) 61.0 Fargo North (FN) 11.0
106: Koltyn Grebel (VC) over Konner Johnson (FN) (Fall 0:36) 113: Koye Grebel (VC) over (FN) (For.) 120: Logan Novara (VC) over (FN) (For.) 126: Augustus Maughan (FN) over Tucker Johnson (VC) (SV-1 5-3) 132: Ethan Miller (VC) over Danny Monatukwa (FN) (SV-1 7-5) 138: Isaiah Schuldheisz (VC) over Henry Maughan (FN) (Fall 5:01)
