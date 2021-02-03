Valley City goes 1-1 in Grand Forks. VCHS wrestling team beat Grand Forks Central 59-18 in dominating fashion and lost 24-46 to Thief River Falls who is ranked #9 in their class in MN.
Coach Hansen Comments:
“The triangular vs. GFC and Thief River Falls was a tale of two duals. We wrestled very well against GFC and not as good versus TRF. We had to sit one of our top wrestlers out with a banged up elbow, and we also had a couple more that were sick, so we didn’t have many options to move guys around. We had to forfeit a weight. It does show how our guys can pick up the slack and keep us rolling even without one of our best guys."
