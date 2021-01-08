The Hi-Liner wrestling team headed up to Grand Forks Red River for a triangular with Red River and West Fargo Sheyenne.
Valley City defeated GFRR 83-0 and WFS 53-16.
The dual vs. Grand Forks saw a few kids wrestle. Getting pins were Ethan Miller at 132, Isaiah Schuldhiesz at 138, Espen Kunze at 145, Jonathan Redfearn at 182, and Jonah Schuldheisz at 195. Logan Novara wrestled a tough match and came away with 16-1 technical fall victory.
