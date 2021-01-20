VCHS Hi-Liner wrestling team clinches the EDC Dual Championship with a 39-25 dual win over West Fargo.
The Hi-Liner train kept rolling by capping off the day with a come behind win of 37-36 over Thief River Falls.
The team closed out the dual with 4 pins in a row to win.
Read the full story, stats and photos, in your Wednesday, January 20th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.