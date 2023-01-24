The Valley City grapplers took part in the Storhaug Invitational in Lisbon and had another great tournament.
The Hi-Liners had three champions and place seven wrestlers in the top six in their weight class. As a team, Valley City finished fifth with 151.5 points.
Koltyn Grebel took home another championship. The sophomore went 4-0 at 113 to take first. He pinned Brody Michaelson of South Border, the #2 ranked wrestler at 113 in Class B, in the semifinals 42 seconds in to the match. Then in the championship he pinned Cody Sykora of Border West, the top ranked 113 pounder in Class A in Minnesota. That pin came 55 seconds into the third period. This was the fourth tournament championship for Grebel this season.
At 132, Tucker Johnson, besides having a solo at Cafe Concert, took first place. The senior faced three ranked wrestlers on his way to a 4-0 tournament. He won by major decision over Peyton Forcier of Border West, who is ranked tenth at 138 in Class A in Minnesota. In the semifinals he defeated Colin Steidler of Bismarck St. Mary’s 6-5. Steidler is ranked #2 at 132 in North Dakota. In the championship, Johnson defeated Chance Burns of Grafton 4-1. Burns is ranked fifth at 132 in Class B.
At 138, Koye Grebel won his weight class with a 4-0 mark. The senior pinned Brody Hoffman of South Border midway through the third period in the semifinals. Hoffman is ranked sixth in Class B. Grebel won on a tech fall in the championship over Corbin Clifton of Carrington. Clifton is ranked sixth at 145 in Class B. Grebel also shared the Outstanding Wrestler Award for the middleweights (138-170) with good friend Boeden Greenley of Lisbon.
Espen Kunze took sixth at 145 with a 2-3 tournament. The senior lost to Weston Jensen of Breckenridge-Wahpeton in the fifth place match 8-6. In the semifinals, he lost a hard fought 3-2 decision to Carson Brown of Pembina County North. Brown is ranked second at 145 in Class B.
At 152, Alex Rogelstad finished in sixth place with a 3-3 mark. He lost by fall to Kael Kovar of Carrington in the fifth place match. Kovar is ranked fifth in Class B.
Broden Muske had another solid tournament, but came up short in the championship match losing 3-0 to Shane Nitschke of South Border. He is ranked second at 220 in Class B. Nitschke got an escape with 1:05 to go in the third period, then a take down with 21 seconds to go to secure the win. The senior was 3-1 for the tourney.
At 285, Scot Rohde took home fourth place with a 2-2 record. The sophomore lost to Aaron Hoff-Wald of Linton by fall in the third place match. Both of Rohde’s wins came by fall. He pinned Cole Denault of Pembina County North in 52 seconds and Alex Schmitz of Bismarck St. Mary’s in 23 seconds.
Other Hi-Liners that competed in the tournament; At 113, Tyson Klabo was 1-2. At 132, Quincy Corbin was 0-2. At 145, Hunter Undem was 0-2. At 160, Corbyn Powell was 0-2. At 182, Cardar Jewett was 1-2. At 195, Andon Bulow was 0-2.
Hi-Liner Girls take sixth at Storhaug,
two champions, five placers.
The Valley City Hi-Liners girls wrestling team finished sixth at the Storhaug Tournament with 96 points. Gabby Hannig and Mylee Christianson won their weight classes, three others placed in the top five.
Hannig went 3-0 for the tournament at 105. She pinned Taya Lura of Carrington in the final 40 seconds into the third period. Lura is ranked sixth in the state, Hannig is ranked third.
At 115, Victoria Sanchez was wrestling for the first time this season. She was 2-2 and finished fifth. She pinned Tia Huguley of Pembina County North late in the second period for the win in the fifth place match.
Deegan Kirschenmann went 2-1 in the tourney, losing in the championship to Marie Stremlick of Pembina County North.
Mylee Christianson won both of her matches to take the 130 pound title. She pinned Kaylee Kurz of Grand Forks with two seconds to go in the second period for the win. Kurz is ranked fourth in the state.
At 190, Brooke Bundy was 2-2 and took fourth place. She lost to Kadyn Schuman of Grand Forks in the fourth place match.
Josie Legge also competed in the tournament for Valley City and was 0-2 at 100.
Be sure and pick up your Jan.24th Times-Record Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.