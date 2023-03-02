The Hi-Liner Wrestling staff, team, coaches and parents joined to together to celebrate a great season of wrestling during their awards banquet.
The event was held Monday, February 27 at the Valley City Eagles Club with individual accomplishments, honors and awards presented to the Hi-Liner Wrestling team, coaches and staff.
The following information was shared by Coach Trevar Hansen...
Coach Larson and I (Coach Hansen) would like to thank all of our coaches for the hard work in this exceptional year. Without those younger guys our wrestlers would not get pushed as hard as they do and would not be as ready for their competition. Thank you Tim Miller, Ryan Coghlan, Dustin Krueger, Brandon Larson, Austin Rogelstad, Bennett Rogelstad, Sam Reiger, and Isaac Felchle for all that you do to make our program as successful as it is and we are very thankful for them. Aaron and I would also like to thank the parents for their support for the coaches and wrestlers during the season. This sport takes a village to be successful and we have the best group of wrestlers, managers, and parents around. I am very fortunate to be able to coach this great sport with my friends and do what I love.
Academic All State: Mylee Christianson, Deegan Kirschenmann, Victoria Sanchez, Gabby Hannig
State Placers: Mylee Christianson State Champion at 135 lbs. 27-7, Gabby Hannig 3rd at 105 lbs. 31-8, Brooke Bundy 7th at 190 lbs. 25-15, Deegan Kirschenmann 7th at 120 lbs. 26-18
Rookie of the Year: Gabby Hannig
Most Improved: Deegan Kirshenmann
Hardest Worker: Deegan Kirshenmann
Most Pins: Gabby Hannig (25)
Most takedowns: Gabby Hannig (47)
Most Nearfall points: Gabby Hannig (47)
Most Escapes: Deegan Kirshenmann (22)
Most wins: Gabby Hannig (32)
Most Reversals: Brooke Bundy (8)
Academic All State: Koltyn Grebel, Espen Kunze, Alex Rogelstad, Broden Muske, Tyson Klabo, Koye Grebel, Tucker Johnson
State Placers: Koye Grebel State Champion at 138 lbs. 45-2, Broden Muske State Champion at 220 lbs. 46-3. Koltyn Grebel State Champion at 113 lbs. 45-1, Tucker Johnson State Rummer-Up at 132 lbs. 37-9, Espen Kunze 8th at 145 lbs. 20-16
Koye Grebel 204 career wins 2nd all time at VCHS.
Most Pins: Koltyn Grebel (35)
Most Takedowns: Koye Grebel (121).
Most Takedowns in a Career: Koye Grebel (540). 2017-2023 School Record
Most Nearfall points in a career (594). 2017-2023 School Record
Most Escapes: Alex Rogelstad (29)
Most Reversals: Koye Grebel (17)
Most Wins: Broden Muske (46)
Most Nearfall points: Koye Grebel (150)
Rookie of the year: Scot Rohde
Hardest Worker: Koye Grebel, Tucker Johnson, Koltyn Grebel
Most Improved: Tucker Johnson, Hunter Undem
Senior Leadership: Alex Rogelstad, Espen Kunze
Team MVP: Koye Grebel, Broden Muske
Comeback Wrestler of the Year: Ryer Muske
Rookie of the Year: Chase Coghlan
Most Improved: Jayden Suhr
Craziest Hair: Leighton Hendrickson and Hunter Undem
Hardest Worker: Tyson Klabo
