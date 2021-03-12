Hi-Liner Wrestling celebrated a great season with their annual banquet and award night. Coach Trevar Hansen says that 2020-21 was arguably the best season in Valley City High School’s wrestling history and that he is very proud of the team and the calibre at which they competed.
Read the full story, and see the student's individual awards, in your Times-Record Weekend, March 12th-14th, edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.