The Valley City wrestlers participated in the Rugby Panthers Boosters Club Tournament and came away with a second place finish. Four made it to the finals with three individual champions and two others placed.
Koltyn Grebel came away with another tournament championship. The sophomore pinned his way to the 113 pound title. The last two came over ranked wrestlers. In the semifinals he pinned Kash Brown of Williams County, the third ranked wrestler at 113 in Class B, with two seconds left in the first period. Then in the finals, he pinned Charlie Irwin of New Salem-Almont, the fourth ranked 120 pounder, 29 seconds into the second period.
At 132, Tucker Johnson had a tough bracket, but held strong with two wins over ranked wrestlers to reach the final before losing 8-2 to Ethan Maier of New Salem-Almont, who is ranked second at 132 in Class B. In the process he defeated the fifth ranked 132 pounder, Chance Burns of Grafton and the number six ranked 138 pounder, William Cook of Kenmare.
At 138, Koye Grebel had two pins in reaching the final. In the final he faced Carson Hildre of Velva who is ranked number two at 138 in Class B. In the final, Grebel won by tech fall, 16-0, with twelve seconds left in the match.
Alex Rogelstad took sixth at 152. He lost to Blake Ketterling of Linton, 3-1 in the fifth place match.
At 220, Broden Muske pinned his way to the title match where he defeated Cade Okeson of Bishop Ryan 3-2. Okeson is ranked second in the Class B at 220.
At 285, Scot Rohde took sixth place. Rohde won by fall over Ian Towe of Rugby in the seventh place match. The pin came 51 seconds into the first period.
Other Hi-Liners that competed in the tournament; Chase Coghlan was 1-2 at 106, Tyson Klabo was 1-2 at 120, Khruz Kappenman was 0-2 at 126, Qunicy Corbin was 0-2 at 132, Jayden Mascarenas-Malan was 0-2 at 138, Hunter Undem was 1-2 at 145, Leighton Hendrickson was 0-2 at 160, and Cardar Jewett was 0-2 at 182.
As a team, Valley City had 134.5 points which was second to New Salem-Almont who had 217.5 points.