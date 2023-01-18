HiLinerLogo

The Valley City wrestlers participated in the Rugby Panthers Boosters Club Tournament and came away with a second place finish. Four made it to the finals with three individual champions and two others placed.

Koltyn Grebel came away with another tournament championship. The sophomore pinned his way to the 113 pound title. The last two came over ranked wrestlers. In the semifinals he pinned Kash Brown of Williams County, the third ranked wrestler at 113 in Class B, with two seconds left in the first period. Then in the finals, he pinned Charlie Irwin of New Salem-Almont, the fourth ranked 120 pounder, 29 seconds into the second period.

