Valley City hosted Bismarck Legacy and Jamestown for a non-conference triangular at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Hi-Liners split the two duals, falling to Legacy 46-33 and defeating Jamestown 46-30. It was senior night at six Hi-Liner wrestlers were recognized in their penultimate home duals. In the first dual of the night, Legacy downed Jamestown 37-33.
Bismarck Legacy 46, Valley City 33
Legacy jumped out to a quick start winning three of the first four matches, all with pins. Brody Kramer pinned Chase Coghlan late in the second period at 106. Nic Enzminger, the top ranked wrestler at 106, moved up to 113 and pinned Tyson Klabo 45 seconds into the first period. And Jesse Thompson, the number one ranked 126 pounder, pinned Deegan Kirschenmann 24 seconds into the first period.
In between those three matches, the top two wrestlers at 113 faced off at 120. Valley City’s Koltyn Grebel, number one at 113, defeated Joey Enzminger, number two at 113, by tech fall 17-2 just as the third period was ending. Four matches in, Legacy was up 18-5.
At 132, Tucker Johnson defeated Cannon Bertch by major decision, 10-0, to make it 18-9 Legacy.
Koye Grebel, number one at 138, pinned Adrian Lang in one minute to cut the Sabre lead to 18-15.
Clark Thompson, ranked sixth at 145, pinned Espen Kunze early in the third period to make it 24-15 Legacy.
Alex Rogelstad and Tyson Hovland, two of the seniors, both won by fall at 152 and 160 respectively to make it 27-24 Valley City.
Legacy clinched the match with two falls and a major decision in the next three bouts. Hayden Stymeist pinned Andon Bulow early in the second period at 195 to give the Sabres at 40-27 lead and clinch the match.
Broden Muske, number one at 220, pinned Kolby Erhardt late in the first period to make it 40-33.
Haaken Jacobson won by fall at 285 to make the final 46-33.
Valley City 46, Jamestown 30
The final dual of the night had Valley City taking on Jamestown. The Blue Jays struck first when Jack Schauer, the number five ranked 106 pounder won by fall over Chase Coghlan 51 seconds into the first period. Tyson Klabo defeated AJ Matzke by fall late in the first period at 113 to tie the dual at 6. Koltyn Grebel pinned Lucas Schlepuetz at 1:22 of the first period at 120. Grebel is number one at 113 and Schlepuetz is number five at 120. Pete Rasmussen, number three at 126 won by fall over Khruz Kappenman early in the second period at 126 to make it 12-12 after four matches.
At 132, Tucker Johnson pinned Levi R. Trevithick with one minute to go in the second period to make it 18-12 Hi-Liners. That was the first of six straight wins for the Hi-Liners to clinch the match. Hunter Undem won by a 9-4 decision over Jaeger Roemmich at 138 to make it 21-12. Koye Grebel won by forfeit at 145 to make the score 27-12 Valley City. Alex Rogelstad defeated Eric Chea 5-4 at 152. Chea is ranked sixth at 152. Rogelstad led 4-0 heading into the third period, then hung on for the win. Tyson Hovland picked up a pin at 160 and Ryer Muske won by a major decision at 170 to make it 40-12 and clinch the dual for the Hi-Liners.
The Blue Jays moved Colton Mewes up to 182, he is number two at 170, and he defeated Cardar Jewett by fall. Jackson Walters, who is number one at 182, moved up to 195 to pin Andon Bulow to make it 40-24.
Broden Muske won by fall over Ethan Gall at 220 to make it 46-24. Dalton Darby, number three at 285, won by fall over Scot Rohde for the final of 46-30.