Six Seniors On Senior Night

Valley City hosted Bismarck Legacy and Jamestown for a non-conference triangular at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Hi-Liners split the two duals, falling to Legacy 46-33 and defeating Jamestown 46-30. It was senior night at six Hi-Liner wrestlers were recognized in their penultimate home duals. In the first dual of the night, Legacy downed Jamestown 37-33.

 

