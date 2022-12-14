The Valley City Hi-Liner wrestlers took part in the Grand Forks Sertoma Dual tournament this past weekend and ended up going 2-2 for the tournament.
On Friday, the Hi-Liners opened up with Stewartville, Minnesota. Tucker Johnson, Koye Grebel and Espen Kunze started things off for Valley City by picking up pins at 132, 138 and 145 respectively to give the Hi-Liners an 18-0 lead.
Stewartville picked up wins at 152 and 160 to cut the lead in half at 18-9. Tyson Hovland won by fall at 170 to make it 24-9 Valley City.
Isaiah Schuldheisz won by forfeit at 182 to make it 30-9. Anthony Nelson defeated Carder Jewitt 4-0 at 195 to make it 30-12 Hi-Liners.
Forfeits at 220 and 285 and a pin by Chase Coghlan at 106 clinched the dual for the Hi-Liners with the score 48-12 with three matches to go.
Stewartville picked up a major decision at 113 to make it 48-16. Koltyn Grebel won by major decision at 120 to make it 52-16 then Stewartville won by fall at 126 to make the final 52-22.
In the quarterfinals against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville, the Hi-Liners again got off to a good start. Koye Grebel won by fall at 138 to start the dual. Espen Kunze defeated Nathan Browen 9-2 at 145 and Alex Rogelstad defeated Nathan Bitz 4-1 at 152 to make it 12-0 Valley City.
But the Thunder would get two pins and two decisions in the next four matches to take an 18-12 lead heading into the 220 pound match.
Broden Muske pinned Alex Line at 220 to tie the dual at 18. LPGE/Browerville would get two forfeits and a pin in the next three matches to take a 36-18 lead.
Koltyn Grebel won by fall at 120 to make it 36-24 but Gavin Albers won by fall at 126 to clinch the dual for the Thunder. Tucker Johnson got a 5-2 decision over Connor Flan at 132 to make the final 42-27.
In the consolation round, Valley City met a familiar opponent, West Fargo Sheyenne. The Mustangs won that dual 44-25.
Sheyenne won the first two matches by fall and major decision to take an early 10-0 lead. Tyson Hovland got Valley City on the scoreboard with a decision at 182. After a forfeit at 195 made it 16-3, Broden Muske picked up an 8-2 win over Ryder Weigel at 220 to make iot 16-6.
Sheyenne would get two forfeits and a pin at 285, 106 and 113 to open up a 34-6 lead. Koltyn Grebel got a 9-2 win over Landon Zink at 120 to make it 34-9. Jackson Alexander won by fall at 126 to make it 40-9 Mustangs.
The Hi-Liners received two forfeits at 132 and 138 ro make it 40-21. Koye Grebel won by major decision at 145 to wrap up the Hi-Liners scoring and Carter Zink won by a major decision at 152 to make the final score 44-25.
The Hi-Liners would wrestle Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie in the seventh place match in the championship bracket.
Another good start for Valley City in this one. Isaiah Schuldheisz won by decision at 182, Carder Jewitt won by injury default at 195 and Broden Muske won by pin at 220 to give the Hi-Liners a 15-0 lead.
Bertha-Hewitt/V/PP won by forfeit at 285, fall at 106 and forfeit at 113 to take an 18-15 lead.
The Hi-Liners took the lead back when Koltyn Grebel won by fall at 120 to make it 21-18 Valley City.
The Bears would take the lead back with a pin and major decision at 126 and 132 to go back up 28-21.
Koye Grebel received a forfeit at 138 to make it 28-27. Espen Kunze would give Valley City the lead back with a pin at 145 to make it 33-28 Hi-Liners.
The Bears won by a major decision and a decision at 152 and 160 to take the lead back at 35-33.
It came down to the final match of the dual and Tyson Hovland defeated Cayden Kimber 4-3 to give the Hi-Liners the dual, 36-35.
The Hi-Liners are 5-3 overall and are scheduled to face Grand Forks Red River and West Fargo as part of a triangular on Tuesday in West Fargo.