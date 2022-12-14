Wrestlers - isiah schuldheisz

The Valley City Hi-Liner wrestlers took part in the Grand Forks Sertoma Dual tournament this past weekend and ended up going 2-2 for the tournament.

On Friday, the Hi-Liners opened up with Stewartville, Minnesota. Tucker Johnson, Koye Grebel and Espen Kunze started things off for Valley City by picking up pins at 132, 138 and 145 respectively to give the Hi-Liners an 18-0 lead.

Recommended for you