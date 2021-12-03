Hi-Liners wrestling takes care of business winning nine matches and defeating Fargo North 51-15.
Coach Hansen thoughts from the dual:
We again wrestled pretty well. We are not hitting on all cylinders yet but that is ok we have a lot of season left and we need to peak at the right time. Fargo North has a few pretty good wrestlers. Most notably at 182 and HWT. We knew our boys at those weights would have a tough road.
Read the full story, see stats and photos, in your Dec. 3-5, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.