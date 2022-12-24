Hi-Liner Wrestler of the Week for week of December 10
is Deegan Kirschenmann
Deegan is a Freshman at BCN and wrestles at 125 for the Hi-Liner girls and also has wrestled a handful of duals for the boys varsity.
Hi-Liner Wrestler of the Week for week of December 17
is Tyson Hovland
Tyson is a senior at VCHS and wrestles at 170lbs for the Hi-Liners. He is currently ranked #4 in the state at 170lbs.
He is the son of Steve and Rocky Hovland and hes 5 siblings: Kash, Devin, Jayden, Elissa and Mikayla
