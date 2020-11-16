November 16th Hi-Liner Activities Director, Mike Schultz, sent out the email below to parents and guardians of Valley City Public School students concerning changes to the winter activities....
The governor has announced through executive order, that all winter activities are to be suspended until December 14th starting at 12:01 AM on November 16th. Here is the portion of the executive order that relates to school activities:
3. School and Community Activities
a. Effective 12:01 a.m. November 16, 2020 all high school winter sports and all association, community, and club sports for youth and adults are suspended until December 14, 2020.
b. Effective 12:01 a.m. November 16, 2020 all other extra-curricular K-12 school activities, competitions and non-school related activities are suspended until December 14, 2020;
c. North Dakota High School Activities Association sponsored playoff championship contests and performance events previously scheduled during the month of November may continue following the NDHSAA requirements;
d. Collegiate and intercollegiate activities must follow all guidance issued by the North Dakota University System and respective national organizations.
e. Religious activities are exempt.
We will be working over the weekend to formulate a plan to work through what this will mean for all VCPS activities. At this point in time, all practices that have been scheduled through November 16th at 12:01 a.m. will be allowed, but consider abbreviating these practices and work on what participants may do to stay sharp until they can resume on December 14th.