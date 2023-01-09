Monday, January 9, 2023
Monday, January 9, 2023
TBD - Basketball: Boys Jr High Game vs. Griggs-Midkota Titans @ Valley City Jr. Sr. High School, 5:00pm- 7:00pm
Art Show - All School K-12, Valley City Jr. Sr. High School - HAC Lobby, 5:30pm- 6:30pm
STEM Showcase - Valley City Jr. Sr. High School - Cafeteria, 7:00pm
Music Booster Meeting, Valley City Jr. Sr. High School - Choir Room
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
4:15pm - Basketball: Girls C Game vs. Shanley
@ Valley City High School
4:15pm - Basketball: Boys JV Game vs. Shanley
@ Valley City Jr. Sr. High School
5:45pm - Basketball: Girls Varsity Game vs. Shanley @ Valley City Jr. Sr. High School
7:15pm - Basketball: Boys Varsity Game vs. Shanley @ Valley City Jr. Sr. High School
Thursday, January 12, 2023
TBD - Wrestling: Boys Varsity Triangular vs. Multiple Schools @ Valley City Jr. Sr. High School
2 & 7 p.m. - 1st Grade Program, Jefferson
Elementary School gymnasium
Friday, January 13, 2023
TBD - Wrestling: Boys Varsity Tournament, TBA vs. Rugby @ Rugby High School
5:00pm - Basketball: Boys Jr High Game vs. Jamestown @ Jamestown Middle School. 7th Grade starts at 5:00 pm, 8th Grade to follow
5:00pm - Gymnastics: Varsity Meet vs. Wahpeton @ Valley Twister Gymnastics Center
Saturday, January 14, 2023
TBD - Dance: Varsity Meet vs. Legacy @ Legacy High School
Park and Rec Basketball Tournament, multi-facilities throughout town
TBD - Speech: Varsity Meet vs. TBA @ Valley City High School
TBD - Wrestling: Boys Varsity Tournament TBA vs. Rugby @ Rugby High School
Sunday, January 15, 2023
1:30pm- 4:00pm - Little Liners Practice, Valley City Jr. Sr. High School - HAC Gym
