With distancing in the bleachers and the student section dressed as cowboys, the Valley City Hi-Liner Volleyball team took on the Red River Roughriders on the first of September.
Red River scored the first seven points of the game. Senior Jadyn Dieterle broke their streak with a kill, assist from Junior Dylann Diegel. Red River finished the set on top, with a score of 25-14. The Rough Riders then led the match 1-0.
