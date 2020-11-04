Hi-Liner Volleyball Moves To The East Regional Tournament
-
- Updated
Congratulations to the girls on this season! We realized that the fall activities would provide many challenges and despite these challenges, we have made it to the post season!
Play-in Match with Wahpeton has been canceled!
The Hi-Liners are the 6th seed and in most years this would mean that Valley City would host the #11 seed in the play-in game for qualifying to the East Regional Tournament. However, we were informed this morning that the #11 seed, Wahpeton, will not be playing in the post season due to COVID related issues. Because of this, the Hi-Liners will receive a bye and will move into the East Regional Tournament and play on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. At this time, Shanley and Davies play a game on Thursday evening and this will determine who the #3 seed will be. The start time is listed as 7:00 pm but we will need to wait for this to be determined.
The Regional Tournament is different this year in that the first and second rounds will be played at the home site of the higher seed. There is a possibility that Valley City could host another home match in the second round of the tournament. You can goHERE to find the tournament brackets and times.
The East Region will be following the NDHSAA Protocol for the post season volleyball attendance. Fargo and West Fargo are in the orange risk category and will follow for orange counties. There is also a possibility that we could be playing in Grand Forks. My understanding is if Grand Forks hosts any Regional games, they will not be allowing fans at the game. They are following their local restrictions and not the NDHSAA Protocol. We will update if we do in fact play in Grand Forks. If we host another match in Valley City, Barnes County is in the yellow risk category and will follow the NDHSAA attendance protocol for yellow counties.
The C-Team Tournament for this weekend is still on at Davies but there are no fans allowed at that tournament. The C-Team girls will be departing at 7:15 AM and play their first match at 9:00 AM.
I will update any changes as they come along.
Thanks,
